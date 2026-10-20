Volvo EX60 Production Snafus Will Hamper U.S. Dealer Inventory Deep Into 2027

If there's one automaker that could really use a big win in the U.S. right now, it's the sensible Swedish Volvo. A series of blunders has blighted the brand's reputation in recent years, from repeated software problems to ending U.S. sales of its adorable EX30 EV after just two years on the market. It's been a while since Volvo had a home run, and the excellent EX60 midsize electric SUV looked to be exactly the new star hitter the brand so desperately needs. Unfortunately, according to Automotive News, two manufacturing problems at Volvo's plant in Torslanda, Sweden, have caused a catastrophic production shortage. Volvo hoped that it would be producing 2,000 EX60s per week, but just 10% of the planned output has been built.

"Volvo sold about 500 EX60s worldwide in July before volumes tumbled to roughly 250 in August, according to GlobalData estimates," reports Auto News. The company hoped to sell 7,000 EX60s in the U.S. this year, but now it'll be prioritizing deliveries for Europe, where EV adoption is better. According to AN's source, "that leaves no additional vehicle allocations for U.S. retailers the rest of this year, with significant volume not expected until the second half of 2027." Volvo recently refreshed the XC40, XC60 and XC90, with the two larger models getting new PHEV systems, but those three facelifts are still a little ways out. Hopefully prospective buyers of Volvo's latest SUVs aren't in a rush to get a new car, otherwise they may end up being forced to look elsewhere, perhaps somewhere more... German.