Volvo EX60 Production Snafus Will Hamper U.S. Dealer Inventory Deep Into 2027
If there's one automaker that could really use a big win in the U.S. right now, it's the sensible Swedish Volvo. A series of blunders has blighted the brand's reputation in recent years, from repeated software problems to ending U.S. sales of its adorable EX30 EV after just two years on the market. It's been a while since Volvo had a home run, and the excellent EX60 midsize electric SUV looked to be exactly the new star hitter the brand so desperately needs. Unfortunately, according to Automotive News, two manufacturing problems at Volvo's plant in Torslanda, Sweden, have caused a catastrophic production shortage. Volvo hoped that it would be producing 2,000 EX60s per week, but just 10% of the planned output has been built.
"Volvo sold about 500 EX60s worldwide in July before volumes tumbled to roughly 250 in August, according to GlobalData estimates," reports Auto News. The company hoped to sell 7,000 EX60s in the U.S. this year, but now it'll be prioritizing deliveries for Europe, where EV adoption is better. According to AN's source, "that leaves no additional vehicle allocations for U.S. retailers the rest of this year, with significant volume not expected until the second half of 2027." Volvo recently refreshed the XC40, XC60 and XC90, with the two larger models getting new PHEV systems, but those three facelifts are still a little ways out. Hopefully prospective buyers of Volvo's latest SUVs aren't in a rush to get a new car, otherwise they may end up being forced to look elsewhere, perhaps somewhere more... German.
Times are tough at Volvo
Volvo spokesperson Jacquelyn Johnson told Automotive News, "with megacasting, cell-to-body and more, it introduces industry-first state-of-the-art concepts for which there are no blueprints to copy, therefore, the ramp-up phase takes a little longer than initially planned." Volvo is starting fresh with the EX60, so it's the brand's first model to use trendy megacasting and cell-to-body construction.
The automaker's global sales numbers have taken a nosedive in recent months, with third-quarter deliveries down 41% in China and 8.7% in the United States, and Volvo dealers are not pleased with the company's series of recent fumbles. A Volvo dealership representative told Auto News that "dealers effectively need to write off 2026, and potentially the first half of 2027" when it comes to the EX60. Johnson did say that "a significant number" of already allocated EX60s will reach the U.S. in early 2027, at least.
According to Auto News, "The pressure has forced Volvo to scrap its 2026 volume and cash flow outlook and decline to provide new short-term guidance amid rising market uncertainty." I think somebody needs to sage Volvo's Gothenburg HQ, or at least hire an Etsy witch to do some spellcasting to liberate the company from its recent streak of bad luck.