2028 Volvo XC60 Gets A Chiseled Facelift With More EV Range Than Any Other Plug-In Hybrid
There's a strong argument that the Volvo XC60 is the most important vehicle in the Swedish automaker's entire history. I mean, it was just a year ago that it overtook the 240 as Volvo's best-selling car ever, with over 2.7 million sold since the first-generation XC60 went on sale for the 2009 model year. You don't want to mess with that sort of success, which is why Volvo is taking a "less is more" approach with the second-gen XC60's second refresh for the 2028 model year.
Similarly to the XC40 refresh that was revealed earlier this month, the facelifted XC60 has a sharper, more chiseled look that doesn't deviate too far from the outgoing model, smarter tech and safety systems, and tweaks to the interior to make it ever-so-slightly nicer. There is one quite sizable change, though: the battery in the top-of-the-line XC60 T8 plug-in hybrid, which now has more range than any other PHEV.
A new benchmark
Previously, the lithium-ion battery pack of the XC60 T8 PHEV came in at a measly 18.8 kWh (14.9 kWh usable), good enough to give it an EPA-estimated 35 miles of all-electric driving range. For 2028, the T8's battery has grown quite considerably to 41.2 kWh (37.9 kWh usable), ballooning the range number to an almost unbelievable 78 miles, according to Volvo. All of the other longest-range PHEVs on sale can only do around 52 miles on pure electricity.
Volvo calls it a "long-range plug-in hybrid," and it's an incredible calling card to have as interest in plug-in hybrids gains momentum. With the gas part of the powertrain included, the XC60 T8 has a combined range of 590 miles, and despite the fact the floor-integrated battery is now more than twice as large, no cargo space has been lost — you've still got 16.5 cubic feet behind the second row.
We'll get two XC60 variants in the U.S., the aforementioned PHEV T8 AWD and the base-model B5 AWD. Both are fitted with the same turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four that makes 247 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The B5 gets a mild-hybrid system that only adds another 13 hp and 30 lb-ft of torque, but it's plenty peppy with a 0-to-60-mph time of 6.5 seconds. The T8's electric motor, on the other hand, is mounted on the rear axle and pumps out 174 hp and 228 lb-ft of torque, with a combined output of 455 hp for the PHEV powertrain. It'll hit 60 mph in a scant 4.5 seconds.
A new-ish look
Despite being older than dirt, I think is still one of the best-looking compact crossovers on sale today. Volvo clearly knows this, since it didn't really mess with the car's design. The grille and front fascia have been redesigned to more closely resemble the facelifted XC90 that came out two years ago, and the XC40 we just saw. It's without a doubt cleaner than before, while still interesting. Volvo designers call it "sculpted," and I see what they mean.
Volvo's designers tweaked the XC60's Thor's Hammer LED headlights, making it look as if the LED strip is at the forefront of the headlamp housing. Like the XC40, the new units employ Matrix LED technology with 15 segments of lighting to provide a wide and long light pattern and avoid blinding oncoming traffic.
It's a similar story with the LED taillights out back. Designers told me the XC60 is known for its flowing lines, so they put a strong emphasis on horizontal lines in order to give the crossover a more powerful, confident look. It also comes in a very pretty new color called Heather Bronze, which dances between bronze, brown, purple and pink depending on the light. It's really quite lovely, and it's complemented by the new 20- and 21-inch wheel designs.
Scandi design
Tweaks to the inside are similarly minimal yet thoughtful. There are some changes to the dashboard and door panel designs, along with new wood decor and Cardamom ventilated Nappa leather that Volvo says is supposed to give the XC60 an even more Scandinavian feel. Don't worry, the excellent optional Bowers & Wilkins sound system hasn't gone anywhere.
Volvo also upped the XC60's safety capabilities with new active safety tech:
If a potential collision is detected, the car can respond in real time, warning the driver or stepping in to help avoid or reduce the impact. From steering around danger with automatic emergency steering and braking instantly with automatic emergency braking, to alerting occupants of an approaching cyclist before a door is opened, it is designed to help choose the safest possible action in the moment.
There are also a slew of other ADAS systems that make use of radars, cameras and other sensors. Buyers can option things like lane change assist and a 360-degree camera with a 3D view, and it can all be controlled from the 11.2-inch center infotainment screen that the XC60 received during its 2025 refresh. It'll also benefit from things like regular over-the-air updates that should keep its systems fresh for years to come.
In a world (the U.S.) where buyers are shying away from EVs, I think Volvo is smart to plant its flag in the ground with the longest-range PHEV currently on sale here. People want EVs, they just don't know it yet, because they're goofballs who are afraid they're going to run out of charge and be taken over by the woke mind virus. Something like the XC60 T8, which can go nearly 80 miles between charges, will give them that all-electric driving experience with the safety net of a gas powertrain. It's just too bad those guys were never going to buy a Volvo anyway. Their loss. For everyone else, the XC60 will enter production this fall — now in the U.S. — with deliveries in early 2027.