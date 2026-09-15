2028 Volvo XC60 Gets A Chiseled Facelift With More EV Range Than Any Other Plug-In Hybrid

Tweaks to the inside are similarly minimal yet thoughtful. There are some changes to the dashboard and door panel designs, along with new wood decor and Cardamom ventilated Nappa leather that Volvo says is supposed to give the XC60 an even more Scandinavian feel. Don't worry, the excellent optional Bowers & Wilkins sound system hasn't gone anywhere.

Volvo also upped the XC60's safety capabilities with new active safety tech:

If a potential collision is detected, the car can respond in real time, warning the driver or stepping in to help avoid or reduce the impact. From steering around danger with automatic emergency steering and braking instantly with automatic emergency braking, to alerting occupants of an approaching cyclist before a door is opened, it is designed to help choose the safest possible action in the moment.

There are also a slew of other ADAS systems that make use of radars, cameras and other sensors. Buyers can option things like lane change assist and a 360-degree camera with a 3D view, and it can all be controlled from the 11.2-inch center infotainment screen that the XC60 received during its 2025 refresh. It'll also benefit from things like regular over-the-air updates that should keep its systems fresh for years to come.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

In a world (the U.S.) where buyers are shying away from EVs, I think Volvo is smart to plant its flag in the ground with the longest-range PHEV currently on sale here. People want EVs, they just don't know it yet, because they're goofballs who are afraid they're going to run out of charge and be taken over by the woke mind virus. Something like the XC60 T8, which can go nearly 80 miles between charges, will give them that all-electric driving experience with the safety net of a gas powertrain. It's just too bad those guys were never going to buy a Volvo anyway. Their loss. For everyone else, the XC60 will enter production this fall — now in the U.S. — with deliveries in early 2027.