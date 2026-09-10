2028 Volvo XC40 Refresh Is Slightly More Chiseled, Charming, And Smarter Inside
The Volvo XC40 has been in production since late 2017, which in car years may as well be since the beginning of the universe. In all that time, it has had just one measly facelift back in the 2023 model year, and it was pretty minor to say the least. However, sales have remained fairly strong in the U.S., so Volvo doesn't want to mess too badly with a good thing. Still, the XC40 we know and love is getting a little bit long in the tooth, and it's certainly due for a nip/tuck.
Volvo knows this, and that's why the XC40 is getting a more substantial refresh for the 2028 model year. New sculpted sheetmetal on the outside still keeps the funky and fun look we've enjoyed for the past nine years, a freshened-up interior has a bigger screen borrowed from its larger Volvo stablemates that's fitted with some AI crap dorks will care about, and there's updated driving tech like better headlights and a more advanced suite of driver-safety features.
Sure, the 2028 refresh means that the little electric EX40 and its C40 sibling are going to die in the U.S., but it's not like people were really buying those anyway, and don't worry, Volvo says it's got a small electric SUV replacement for our market coming soon.
Full Disclosure: Volvo flew me out to London, put me up in a very nice hotel and fed me so I could check out the 2028 XC40 and a few other things I'm not allowed to tell you about yet.
Don't mess with success
The XC40 lives in a very competitive world dominated by the Audi Q3, BMW X1, and Mercedes-Benz GLA. Since it's always been known as a fairly handsome little thing, Volvo's designers didn't have to mess with it too much to keep the SUV looking fresh. Their main goal was to make it look just that little bit more modern while also bringing it more in line with current cars in the lineup like the XC90 and EX60.
Volvo's signature Thor's Hammer light signature remains, but there are new Matrix LED headlights with 15 different segments that provide a wide, long light pattern to better illuminate the road ahead in all conditions. They also look a bit more delicate and refined than they did before, as does the new grille and front bumper, which is far closer to the treatment we've seen on the XC90. Volvo also redid the XC40's hood, "scooping" out large chunks of metal on the left and right that makes it look as if it had buccal fat removal.
The rear and side profile of the XC40 don't see a ton of changes, other than the rear bumper being a bit flatter and more blunt. Volvo did redesign the taillights ever so slightly, bringing the LED strips within them to the forefront. It certainly makes the car look more modern, and fits with the Scandinavian flair. There are some new 18-, 19- and 20-inch diamond-cut wheels to choose from, too.
Smarter tech, whether you like it or not
There aren't a ton of differences between the interior of the old XC40 and the refreshed 2028 model. Volvo is offering some new, more premium upholstery and trim options, like Arianne Cardamom leather and Brown Ash wood that does look quite lovely in person. Designers also tweaked the little crossover's ambient lighting, which can now reflect off of its optional Black Ash or aluminum trim.
The XC40 still has five seats and an okay amount of cargo room. The 20.1 cubic feet it provides is about 5 cubic feet less than both the X1 and Q3, but I'd argue the XC40 looks better than both those cars, so you win some, you lose some. At the very least, there are some thoughtful storage compartments and cubbies scattered around.
Chief among the tech updates is a new 11.2-inch center infotainment screen; it's 2.2 inches bigger than before, and Volvo says it's meant to make "interacting with the car faster and easier, with fewer taps needed to access key functions." I've used this exact system on the XC90 previously, and it's pretty solid overall, easy to navigate and fairly responsive. It now has Google's Gemini AI assistant built-in, which stinks, but that's just the way of the world these days. The car can be kept current with over-the-air updates that'll bring new software and features to cars already on the road. Volvo also added an updated wireless charger, which hopefully won't make your phone quite as hot quite as quickly.
Drive to survive
Currently, Volvo sells two XC40s in the U.S., the B4 and B5, but it'll be trimming the lineup to just the more powerful B5 mild-hybrid for the 2028 model year. Pricing hasn't been announced just yet, but the 2027 XC40 B5 starts at $43,995, including destination.
That B5 badge means all 2028 XC40s will come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four that's paired with a small electric motor, combining to put out a vaguely peppy 247 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque sent to all four wheels as standard through an 8-speed automatic transmission. Volvo says that's good enough to move the little crossover from 0 to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds — 0.2 seconds slower than the current car — and it'll go on to a top speed of 112 mph. Official weights haven't been released yet, so perhaps that's the reasoning behind the slowdown. In any case, fuel economy stands at 25 mpg city, 32 mpg highway and 27 mpg combined, which isn't the best. That being said, it's an improvement of 2 mpg city, 2 mpg highway and 1 mpg combined over the current XC40, so that's something.
Clearly, fuel economy isn't the XC40's forte, but do you know what is? Safety. While the car was already among the safest in its class, Volvo wanted to take it a step further for 2028 by enhancing safety warning and crash mitigation systems. That's why the car now comes with more advanced software and a safety platform with new front and corner radars, a new front camera, new rear corner radars, 12 new ultrasonic sensors and a new parking camera. New functions include Door Opening Alert, and lane-change assist for the Pilot Assist system.
Some may not like that the XC40 isn't the shiniest new toy on the market, but others may appreciate the subtle updates it's gotten over the years along with its understated-yet-fun styling. If you're part of the latter group, then the 2028 XC40 is certainly for you. All you've got to do is wait a few months, because it's set to start reaching customers' hands in early 2027 after they start rolling off the line in Ghent, Belgium.