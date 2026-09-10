2028 Volvo XC40 Refresh Is Slightly More Chiseled, Charming, And Smarter Inside

The Volvo XC40 has been in production since late 2017, which in car years may as well be since the beginning of the universe. In all that time, it has had just one measly facelift back in the 2023 model year, and it was pretty minor to say the least. However, sales have remained fairly strong in the U.S., so Volvo doesn't want to mess too badly with a good thing. Still, the XC40 we know and love is getting a little bit long in the tooth, and it's certainly due for a nip/tuck.

Volvo knows this, and that's why the XC40 is getting a more substantial refresh for the 2028 model year. New sculpted sheetmetal on the outside still keeps the funky and fun look we've enjoyed for the past nine years, a freshened-up interior has a bigger screen borrowed from its larger Volvo stablemates that's fitted with some AI crap dorks will care about, and there's updated driving tech like better headlights and a more advanced suite of driver-safety features.

Sure, the 2028 refresh means that the little electric EX40 and its C40 sibling are going to die in the U.S., but it's not like people were really buying those anyway, and don't worry, Volvo says it's got a small electric SUV replacement for our market coming soon.

Full Disclosure: Volvo flew me out to London, put me up in a very nice hotel and fed me so I could check out the 2028 XC40 and a few other things I'm not allowed to tell you about yet.