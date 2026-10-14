Porsche's Gas-Powered Macan Replacement Is Hiding Under This Widebody Audi Q5

Our spies caught this test mule at the Nürburgring, and there's a lot of details that give away what it really is. Earlier mules haven't been quite as extreme, looking really just like a Q5, but this one has a totally custom front end with massive air intakes, both at the corners and in the center of the bumper where the Q5's grille would be. There's radiators behind all of the openings, which suggests the car will have a potent powertrain. Porsche has confirmed the SUV will be offered with four-cylinder and V6 engines, probably evolutions of the existing ones, and there will be at least one plug-in-hybrid option, probably a top-end Turbo model.

Baldauf/Jalopnik

It doesn't look like the mule's wheelbase has been stretched, but it's fitted with larger wheel arches that then have foam pieces put on to make them even wider; those along with all the foam triangles on the underside of the car are for testing aerodynamics and other data points. There are quad exhaust tips taken straight off an old Macan, also a sign that this mule has the V6 engine under the hood.

Porsche says this B-segment SUV will be revealed in 2028 and be sold alongside the Macan EV, with the company remarking that it's "expected to make a noticeable contribution to sales and profitability in 2029 following the ramp-up of series production in 2028." Between now and then, we'll probably see the reveal of the Audi RS Q5, which should give us a nice glimpse at the performance capability of this platform.