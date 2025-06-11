2025 Audi Q5 And SQ5 Are Pretty, Pretty Good

The interior and technology of the new Q5 is a vast departure from the cars that came before, though. Without a doubt the focal point of the interior is the three-screen setup that Audi is employing across its lineup. It consists of an 11.9-inch gauge cluster display and a 14.5-inch center infotainment touchscreen in one big curved display, and an optional 10.9-inch passenger touchscreen.

The gauge cluster screen can give you all the pertinent information you'll ever really need, but it isn't terribly customizable and there's no way to display a map. The few controls you do have are located on the steering wheel using capacitive touch buttons, which I'm sure you'll love. In all honesty, it feels like a bit of a step backward from Audi's old Virtual Cockpit. The center display, on the other hand, is wonderfully easy to use — especially since it's angled toward the driver. It handles all of the main functions of the car, climate controls included, but it's laid out intuitively to make it a more pleasant experience. Audi also designed a small shelf below the center screen to rest your hand on, which makes it much easier to use. The optional passenger screen is a must-have if you ask me, and that's partially because the center display's curvature means it's a bit hard for passengers to use. The third screen can display all sorts of data from off-road settings and the radio to navigation and performance pages.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

The seats in both the Q5 or SQ5 are quite comfortable, though the SQ5's quilted buckets with even more bolstering and a massage function take things to another level. Those lovely leather-trimmed buckets match the rest of the interior in material quality. You're going to find plenty of real metal, dark wood and solid plastics throughout. My one overall interior gripe is that you're going to have to become OK with piano black plastic. It's all over the center console, screen bezels, and even a smattering of control switches on the driver's door.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

While that might be a bit of a downside, space certainly isn't. At 6'1" I can comfortably fit behind my driving position in the rear seats. Audi has touted class-leading shoulder room, so you should be fairly comfortable fitting three adult-sized people in the second row without too much fuss. The new Q5 also sees gains in cargo space. Behind the rear seats, you now get 27.6 cubic feet of room. If that's not enough, drop the second row and you'll be rewarded with 56.9 cubic feet. Not too shabby if ya ask me.