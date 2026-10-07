Porsche Isn't Actually Doing Gas Versions Of The Next Boxster And Cayman, But It Is Working On A New Mid-Engine Supercar

As someone who makes a living writing car blogs, I've lost track of the dozens upon dozens of dollars I've earned reporting on whether or not Porsche is making gas versions of the next-generation Boxster and Cayman. At first, Porsche was adamant that the new sports cars would be electric-only, then people said gas versions were happening again, and then we heard the project might actually be canceled. Now Porsche has confirmed that gas versions of the new 718s absolutely are not happening, for real this time. As a consolation prize and an indicator of where the real money is these days, Porsche is working on a new mid-engined supercar for its most well-connected billionaire clients to tussle over, with a concept to be revealed in a few weeks.

On Wednesday, Porsche laid out its new business strategy that'll apparently take it from now through 2035 — despite building some of the best automobiles in the world, the company isn't actually doing so hot, so there's a lot riding on this. Among the plans is the launch of the electric 718 Boxster and Cayman next year, with no mention at all of any gas-powered versions in the automaker's press release. When Motor1 asked about the gas 718s, Porsche Corporate Communications Head Matthias Rauter said that those cars weren't actually confirmed to begin with.

All that said, plans are plans until they aren't, and if history serves, we'll all be reading headlines in about 14 months' time about how the gas 718s are indeed on again.