Tesla Is Using Social Media Pressure To Push For FSD Approval In Europe

Happy Wednesday! It's October 7, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition we're looking at Elon Musk's social media pushes for FSD in Europe, and Porsche's plans to raise prices. We'll also look at Honda shuffling its U.S. production, and Nissan's terrible horrible no good very bad sales year.

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