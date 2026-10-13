Mazda Delayed Its In-House EV Platform To 2029, So It's Still Driving Around This SUV Test Mule

Well before an automaker starts testing an upcoming model using its production body panels and styling covered up by camouflage, its engineers will hit the road in test mules, vehicles that are cobbled together using chopped-up bodies and other spare parts. These mules are usually for testing new platforms and powertrains, where the styling doesn't matter at all but the performance really does, which results in some truly goofy-looking vehicles.

That's the case with the Mazda SUV that our spies have spied undergoing on-road testing in Europe. This exact test mule (or at least one identical to it) was caught in the U.S. about a year ago, and nothing has visually changed since then, but what's underneath the body is a really big deal: Mazda is testing its first scalable EV architecture that has been engineered in-house. This platform should underpin a midsize SUV that's been designed for the U.S., but if the most recent reports are true, the launch of the architecture has been delayed by a couple years to 2029 — that's probably why the company is still driving this same mule around.