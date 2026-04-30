Porsche Confirms Gas Macan Is Ending Production This Summer Because Who Needs Cars That Sell?

Between the introduction of the new Macan Electric and *checks notes* European cybersecurity rules, we've known for a while that the gas-powered Porsche Macan would be ending production at some point soon. The end is now official, after CFO Jochen Breckner said production will be stopped this summer on a Wednesday earnings call, per Automotive News. The car is built in Leipzig, Germany, and Breckner says during that final month of production, "we will produce as much as we can."

"Of course, our capacity is one factor there, but that's not limited. Supplier parts are the other issue," the CFO added. That Leipzig facility is currently responsible for the Panamera sedan as well as both gas and electric versions of Porsche's compact crossover; it was also where Porsche chose to build the Carrera GT back in the day.

Despite its discontinuation and the fact that it's been around for 12 years, the gas-powered Macan is still a fairly strong seller. In 2025, Porsche moved 38,961 units worldwide, accounting for 13% of all Porsches sold last year. This lagged behind that fancy new Macan Electric, which did 45,367 units worldwide over the same period. In any case, if you were on the fence about picking up a gas Macan, then you might want to act soon because Porsche won't be making them for much longer.