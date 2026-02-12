2026 Porsche Macan GTS Electric Refines The Driving Experience Without Many Actual Changes

Despite not changing any actual suspension or steering hardware (aside from lowering the air suspension by 0.4 inch) the Macan GTS rides, steers, and drives light years better than the Macan 4S, which I drove back-to-back with the GTS. On the undulating and cracked surface of Angeles Crest Highway, the GTS felt composed, planted, and precise where the 4S felt bouncy, nervous, and much less eager to be driven hard. The gap between the driving dynamics of the Macan 4S and the GTS is so palpable that my fellow journalists and I repeatedly questioned the lack of mechanical changes with the Porsche rep, but apparently it's all just down to software.

Fortunately the changes have not made the GTS any less pleasant on mundane roads and freeways. The ride remains firm but never harsh, and though some tire noise makes its way into the cabin, it's otherwise very well insulated.

Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

The Macan GTS thoroughly impressed me on my quick day of driving in the mountains. I kept expecting it to understeer when thrown into tight turns, but there's no tendency for the nose to push wide. It clings to the road like a limpet, and my desire to avoid crashing into a mountainside won over my desire to find the Macan GTS' limits of grip. Weight-wise, the GTS is 18 pounds lighter than the Turbo, but this ain't no lightweight — it tips the scales at 5,375 pounds.

Hopping from the Macan 4S into the GTS, the steering recalibrations were immediately palpable, and though I didn't find the steering to be all that communicative, it still inspired plenty of confidence. The biggest difference in steering feel lies in the GTS's calm, stable demeanor, especially when hustling it around long bumpy sweepers that had the 4S feeling more frenetic.

Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

The GTS also gets two model-specific sound profiles when Sport or Sport Plus drive modes are engaged, and I think they're a remarkably convincing impression of an internal combustion engine, particularly at "idle." Is it fun to drive? It's fun in an EV way, meaning it's nauseatingly quick and has a very low center of gravity that makes it feel nicely planted, but I prefer my cars to be more playful. An electric crossover that weighs nearly 6,000 pounds with two certified Big Boys onboard isn't really a recipe for a playful driving experience, but boy is it quick and capable.