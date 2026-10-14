DS F3VER Concept Looks As Hot As It Sounds

The best part of the F3VER is its paint. I'm a sucker for a good blue hue, always have been, and the F3VER concept has just the right balance of dark shades, light hues, and purple flake. It's a truly stunning color, and I hope DS can bring it to market — or at least release a more production-friendly simulacrum, like Ford did with Liquid Blue. I struggle to believe the tail lights that "comprise 16 LED panels supported by an ultra-lightweight magnesium structure inspired by the vaulted roof of the Grand Palais" will ever show up on on dealer lots, but I have faith that all the power of the Stellantis paint shop can pull off this color.

DS Automobiles

Beyond the design, the F3VER concept is a relatively standard electric hatchback. DS brags about the car's "unprecedented proportions," but at 165 inches long, 72.4 inches wide, and 57.5 inches tall it's mean it's approximately the same size as a 208 GTI — not exactly a revolution in automotive engineering. Personally, though, I like that. Cars don't need to go off the wall in proving themselves unique, they can just make a few impactful design decisions really, really well.

DS Automobiles

This won't stay a concept for long. It serves as a replacement for the DS 3, which will be renamed DS N°3 to go along with the brand's silly naming scheme. The F3VER's design is a clear homage to the original two-door DS 3 that first launched as a Citroën before DS was spun off into its own brand; the second-gen DS 3 gained a second set of doors and became more of a crossover, but still looked funky as hell. Luckily, this new model is returning to its hatchback roots even though it'll stick with having four doors.