816-HP Peugeot E-T16 Concept Is A Group B–Inspired 'Hyperhatch' That Could Go Into Production

Peugeot is getting ready to enter its Feline Future — that's the name for the brand's upcoming new design language — and its pair of Paris Motor Show debuts are about as exciting of a way to preview new styling as it gets. Yesterday we talked about the RCZ Vision concept, which imagines a second generation for one of the most beautiful cars of the 21st century, but arguably even cooler is the E-T16 concept that imagines a Group B–inspired version of the upcoming E-208.

The automaker says the electric E-T16 concept "creates its own 'Hyperhatch' segment," but if Peugeot does end up making a production version of the E-T16, it'll enter a segment already populated with at least one absurd electric hatchback: The Renault 5 Turbo 3E. As that car is inspired by its 1980s Renault 5 Turbo predecessor, the Peugeot E-T16 is a direct homage to the mid-engine 205 T16 that won the World Rally Championship in 1985 and 1986. Though this new concept doesn't have a combustion engine under the hatch, it does have a tri-motor setup with 816 horsepower. Yeah, that'll do.

Peugeot

And don't act all disappointed right away. "If enough people are interested, we are looking to make it. It's a realistic vision, and we are also working with Stellantis technological ingredients to make it happen," design director Matthias Hossann said to Autocar. The team is apparently already working on a drivable prototype.