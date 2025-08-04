Another Win For The French: DS Automobiles CEO Says Building Performance Cars And Going Racing Is Good For Business

So many of my posts are about how amazing French cars are, from their wacky designs to their incredible engineering and racing prowess. And here comes another W for the French, one that enthusiasts can really get excited about. In an interview with Autocar at the recent Formula E race in London, recently appointed CEO of Citroën's fancy DS brand Xavier Peugeot talked about how he wants to create more performance models, and why it's important to stick with racing.

It might seem a bit odd that a brand like DS would want to go racing, but it makes sense, and there's precedent for it. Citroën first introduced models like the DS3 and DS5 in the early 2010s as part of a luxurious DS sub-brand, inspired by the original Citroën DS (the greatest car of all time). DS Automobiles was spun off into its own company in 2016 to become more differentiated from Citroën, and its current lineup consists of the chic DS 3, DS 4 and new DS N°8 crossovers. The brand is headed towards full electrification, with the lineup offering a mix of hybrid and full EV powertrains.

None of those models are especially performance-oriented, but DS has competed in Formula E since 2018 when it partnered with the Techeetah team; after that company folded, the team was rebranded DS Penske in 2022, which it has remained since then. Coinciding with that announcement DS unveiled the E-Tense Performance concept in 2022 (seen in these images), which was an evolution of the earlier 2016 E-Tense concept. It used the Formula E race car's 815-horsepower electric powertrain and a carbon-fiber monocoque, and it looked amazing.