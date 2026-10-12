Peugeot RCZ Vision Is A Fabulous Follow-Up To One Of This Century's Most Beautiful Cars

Peugeot says the RCZ Vision uses a next-generation version of the modular STLA One platform, with a solid-state battery developed with Factorial Energy that has a 1000-volt architecture and can be charged from 10% to 80% in 10 minutes. The company doesn't say how many electric motors the concept has, but I imagine it would get a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup, and Peugeot does quote 500 horsepower, a range of 373 miles on the WLTP cycle, and efficiency of over 5.4 mi/kWh, which would be very impressive.

This is the first Peugeot, concept or production, to feature a brake-by-wire system, which offers "more precise braking modulation and seamless integration of regenerative braking." A bigger deal that's already confirmed to be coming to production Peugeots is a steer-by-wire system that uses the brand's Hypersquare steering wheel. This is going to be offered on the new e-208 that goes on sale next year, and what you see in this concept is what the production Hypersquare will look like. No, for real. You hold the wheel at the circles on top, with your thumbs able to hit the buttons and control rings that create the "spokes."

Peugeot

Maximum rotation requires slightly less than one full turn of the Hypersquare wheel, instead of three turns with a regular mechanical steering setup. The steering ratio changes depending on the speed and situation; at low speeds Peugeot says it "makes every maneuver quick and easy," particularly when parking and navigating around tight city streets, while at high speeds it's set up for smoothness and composure. The company says this system also negates vibrations from bad road surfaces.