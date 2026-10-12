Fortwo-Succeeding Smart #2 Keeps The Bench Seat And Splitgate Alive

The Smart Car is back! After all the teases and test shots from the Geely-Mercedes collaboration, the company finally revealed its production-spec #2 compact EV at the Paris Motor Show. (That's pronounced "hashtag two," obviously. It looks very close to the concept from early this year, a little puffer fish of a car with soft edges and angry-eye headlights, and it's exactly the EV we should all be driving. The world would be a better place with a million of these on the roads.

The #2 is styled by Mercedes-Benz, and the designers really kept things true to the original with this new version. The #2 may not have the Fortwo's manic smile and impish eyes, but styling elements like the roof shape and the car's overall proportions harken back to the little runabout of old. Even the Fortwo's split tailgate, a feature now usually reserved for big SUVs, makes a return here on the #2. Between the styling elements and the Paris reveal, Smart is drawing a clear link between this new #2 and the Fortwo that the company revealed at the Louvre all those years ago.