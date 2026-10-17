How To Keep Service Records The Right Way (And 4 Things You're Probably Forgetting)

This one is as personal as a preference about calendars or to-do lists. The right answer is whichever format you'll actually keep up with. The obvious old-school solution is a folder, binder, or accordion file where everything related to the car gets to live. Unless the car is very maintenance-intensive, is the subject of a major restoration or modification, or is going to be with you for decades as you try to get it to last 300,000 miles, this likely isn't going to be a huge amount of paper to manage. Regardless of where you put it, paper can be convenient because most pros who touch your car will give you hard copies of the paperwork, and it really doesn't get any easier than sticking them in the file folder or whatever you're using.

Digital records are a great solution, assuming your brain is wired that way. This may sometimes involve scanning things — not every shop or mechanic offers digital delivery of work orders and invoices. But if you've got a good handle on the soft copies or are willing to lean into an app or online service to get the job done, the benefits are obvious: digital records are searchable, always where you left them, and easy to get your hands on if you need them. Some manufacturers even integrate a records manager into their online vehicle services, but be careful. Nissan, for example, encourages owners to use its Service Record Manager, but also says to keep copies as a backup. Besides, if you get into a warranty throwdown like the one in that Kia example, do you really want the automaker to hold your only copies?