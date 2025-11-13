What Lifetime Warranties On Car Parts Usually Cover (And What We'd Double-Check)

Nobody likes needing car repairs. Unfortunately, though, repairs and maintenance are part of car ownership, whether that car be a brand-new Tesla or a four-decade-old Honda. Having to address faults often means taking time off from work, dipping into savings, or relying on lifts and public transport while your car's in the shop.

Sure, it's annoying, but not as frustrating as the repair failing. Imagine buying a new starter motor, having your car towed to a shop, paying for the labor to strip the old motor out, only to find you've been sold a faulty or incorrect part. That's potentially more time off work, more money out of your pocket for a new starter, and just more headaches that you don't need.

This is why warranties exist, and in many cases, car-parts suppliers offer what's called a lifetime warranty. The idea behind this is that you buy the part, and should it fail again during the vehicle's lifetime, you get a free replacement. It sounds great on paper, but there are limitations to it. Also, it's important to understand what these warranty packages typically cover — and what they don't.