9 Tips To Help Your Car Last 300,000 Miles (Or As Close As It Can Get)

We've talked before about what million-mile engines have in common. Accomplishing such a feat requires a lot of stars to align, including the car having the sort of driving routine that lets it rack up a million miles in the first place. That's kind of impressive even before you start thinking about things breaking.

But 300,000 is a different story. 300,000 miles is the kind of distance that regular people can end up covering doing regular people things. The first 100,000 barely count –- a Hyundai powertrain isn't even out of warranty until then -– and pushing through and beyond six digits on the odometer is fairly normal stuff. How normal? We don't know. Despite the fact that you have probably personally provided your odometer reading to your insurance company and state motor vehicle office, not to mention had it spammed back to you in emails from Carfax or some company eager to talk about your car's extended warranty, there's actually not a clear aggregate data source for the little mileage number hiding in the gauge clusters of basically every car on the road.

What we can say is that 300,000 miles on a car is a lot, but it's not necessarily newsworthy. It's... doable. It might require a lot of care and some amount of luck, but there are at least some things you can do day-to-day that will give you a fighting chance at making it into the club.