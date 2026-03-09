How To Find A Car's Service Records When The Seller Doesn't Have Them

Buying a brand-new car isn't too stressful, once you've narrowed down your choices, that is. It's great fun picking out the color and adding the various accessories and options, plus, you get peace of mind knowing that everything is fresh, from the cloth on the seats to the oil in the engine.

However, buying a used car is a completely different experience. You really have no idea how it's been treated in the past, aside from looking at the condition and service history, which together at least paint a picture of how it's been maintained. Still, monthly oil changes don't mean it's not hiding electrical faults or being tracked on the weekend.

So, service history is seriously important when determining whether a secondhand car is worth your investment. You would be right to worry if service history is missing or incomplete, but it's not the end of the world, as you can often chase it down yourself, even if the seller has misplaced it. There are a few different ways in which you can track down a car's maintenance history. So, if you come across the perfect vehicle but an absence of records is putting you off, a few hours of sleuthing around could soon turn the tables of trust for you.