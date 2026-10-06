Simple Car Mods You Can Do Yourself Ranked By Difficulty

Many aftermarket spoilers can be attached with strong double-sided tape, but some may require you to drill holes in the bodywork and use bolts and studs for a more solid fixture. First-timers should stick to the first type of spoiler, so that's what we'll focus on.

Installing a spoiler requires masking tape, a paint-safe surface cleaner or isopropyl alcohol (IPA), a microfiber towel, a heat gun, and disposable gloves to prevent skin oil from contaminating the surface. An adhesion promoter is also recommended to ensure a strong bond between the spoiler and bodywork.

Installation can take upwards of half an hour. Clean the trunk or hatch application surface area with your surface cleaner or IPA before wiping it down with a microfiber towel. Repeat this cleaning and drying process once.

Spoilers may come with pre-applied mounting tape, or require you to apply the tape yourself. In the latter case, 3M VHB double-sided tape is recommended. Apply it on the borders of the spoiler's base points, leaving a 3mm minimum distance from the spoiler mounted surface edge.

Next, dry-fit the spoiler and mark its mounting points with masking tape. Apply a small layer of adhesion promoter where the spoiler tape will make contact with the trunk and wait a few minutes.

Peel an inch off the spoiler's tape backings and fold them outward to make pull tabs. Align the spoiler with the masking tape, apply light pressure to set its position, and gently pull the tabs out, ensuring that the spoiler doesn't shift around.

If you're working in cold weather, warm up the surface and mounting tape with a heat gun or hair dryer to optimize bond strength. Secure the spoiler by applying firm pressure for a minute or two. Once it's in place, don't wash the car for two days, and avoid driving in rain or at high speeds during that period.