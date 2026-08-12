Changing Engine Oil: How Often Is Too Often?

Some myths never die. One of them is that changing the oil in your car's engine every 3,000 miles or more frequently will preserve it in amber — like so many TikTok memes of grandparents' couches covered in plastic. Well, to be blunt, that's simply untrue with modern cars. Your mileage with couches, or the painfully slowest cars you've owned, mostly from the last century, may be different, but that's not the topic of this piece.

The why is a little complex, but it has a lot to do with improved oil quality. But even before we study oil itself and why it now lasts longer, there's a simple tool most late-model cars feature called the the oil life monitoring system. Oh, right, and there's also the owner's manual, which will have a table or notation about oil-change intervals, too.

The monitor studies temperature and driving time, as well as total engine revolutions based against an algorithm of oil life. Then it will scream something at you like, "It's time to change your dang oil!" Older cars may have a symbol you have to look up in the aforementioned manual, or you can always take the car to an auto parts retailer, since most will scan your car's codes or interpret dash symbols for free. Or, use your own OBD-II scanner to see what any codes mean (depending on your scanner's capabilities).

The upshot is that ye olde 3,000-mile rule isn't the best metric for oil change intervals. It won't gain any added life for your car and is, of course, expensive and wasteful. But this rule isn't an immutable law. There are times when you should break it.