12 Car Maintenance Skills Every Adult Should Know

Paying a professional to deal with your car's issues is tempting, and sometimes completely necessary. But we'd argue there are several good reasons why you should start getting used to performing basic services by yourself.

The first, most obvious reason — money. Mechanics provide essential services, but at the end of the day, they're in business for your cash. Doing the small stuff yourself will certainly save you from high labor costs. Then, there's time. The universe works in mysterious ways, and cars always seem to break down at the worst possible moment. So if you can't wait a few days to get your car in the shop (and maybe another full day for it to be serviced), getting it done yourself can be a lifesaver.

Third, servicing your car yourself will give you confidence and safety. Not only will you be able to recognize smaller issues that could turn into more dangerous failures, but you'll also have the expertise to handle problems on the go. If this sounds enticing, take a gander at these 12 simple maintenance skills that will surely acclimate you to DIY car ownership.