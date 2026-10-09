Canadians Want A European Car Market

Happy Friday! It's October 9, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition we're looking at Canada's desire for a more European car market, and new German fines on Volkswagen. We'll also look at Honda's plans for a Southeast Asian pickup, and sales for Chinese-built Teslas.

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