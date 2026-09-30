Ford CEO Says U.S. Must Not Fall To Scourge Of Chinese Cars, It's Already 'Too Late' For Europe

Happy Wednesday! It's September 30, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition, we're looking at Jim Farley's fears of Chinese cars in the U.S., and Republicans figuring out how to ban those Chinese cars without banning Mercedes. We'll also look at China's electric trucks, and dealerships that love AI.

If you'd like a recap of the latest auto news sent to your inbox each weekday, you can sign up for Jalopnik's free Morning Shift newsletter here.