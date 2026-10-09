New Volkswagen ID Tiguan Atones For The ID 4's Button-Erasing Sins
Financially-troubled German automaker Volkswagen could really use a sales hit right about now, and by the looks of it, the new ID Tiguan might end up being just that. It's a thoroughly extensive rework of the button-starved ID 4, which hasn't been a flop but is easy to forget. While Volkswagen is only showing off the European-market ID Tiguan right now, it should be pretty much the same as the ID Tiguan we'll get in the U.S. in 2027. I already quite liked the way the ID 4 drove when I reviewed one two years ago, and by the looks of it this redesign is going to be a huge improvement in all other regards.
In addition to the Tiguan brand familiarity, the ID Tiguan's exterior has undergone a complete overhaul, with VW's new design language we've seen on the ID Polo, it has a more elevated and vastly more user-friendly interior design, too. It even has four individual window switches, which in most cars is a given, but sadly not for Volkswagen EVs like the fabulous ID Buzz. Complaining works, people!
What a glow up
In Europe, the ID Tiguan will be offered with three powertrains: the base model with rear-wheel drive and a 58-kWh battery, a long-range RWD model with a 77-kWh battery, and a range-topping dual-motor configuration that also uses the 77-kWh pack. VW estimates that it will return a maximum range of about 372 miles on the optimistic WLTP European test cycle, a couple dozen miles better than the old ID 4, and it will tow up to 4,409 pounds with the big battery. When it goes on sale in Europe early next year, it will be offered in Trend, Life, Style, and R-Line trim levels, the last of which wasn't a thing on the ID 4.
Arguably the most exciting parts of the new ID Tiguan is the introduction of way more physical controls. It's got a steering wheel fitted exclusively with physical buttons, a row of physical climate control toggle switches, a volume knob on the center console, regular air vents, physical mirror controls on the door cards. The list goes on. It even has real exterior door handles, too! OK, yeah, there's an available passenger screen, but you don't have to get it, and who knows if it'll even be offered in America.
Why can't everyone learn from their mistakes and improve themselves like this?
Other exciting features include a new retro design for the 10-inch Digital Cockpit driver display that is a realistic rendering of the blue glowing gauges from the Mark IV Golf that even includes a facsimile of that car's red-pixeled LCD trip computer screen. (I hope it includes a feature where some of the pixels die like they do in the real cars.) We first saw VW's retro digital gauge designs on the ID Polo, but the ID Tiguan brings new ones, includes retro gauge designs from the Mark II Golf Country, the first-generation, Tiguan, the Dakar Race Touareg, and the Beetle.
In addition to changing how the gauge cluster looks, switching between the different styles also affects what's in the central infotainment system. Configurable widgets include charge data and a trip computer, plus fun radio controls like look like a headunit from a '90s or 2000s car. The infotainment itself will be a big upgrade, especially now that the touch-sensitive climate controls are gone.
Coming to the U.S. next year
As cool as nostalgia is, it's important for a new car to offer modern features, too, so naturally the ID Tiguan will gain options like that 12-inch passenger screen, massaging and ventilated seats, one-pedal driving, and a new Connected Travel Assist adaptive cruise feature that can perform lane changes on highways and stop at red lights in urban settings. Of course a big part of the ID Tiguan's appeal is the styling; it's remarkably different given that this is a really more of a mid-cycle refresh and not a full redesign, and it bodes well for future updates of other existing models. Its brought into alignment with Volkswagen's other new offerings like the second-gen Atlas, which I think is a good thing.
Volkswagen says "following the European ID Tiguan launch in early 2027, the company will share North American timing, offer structure, offer pricing, and other market-specific details in due course." The European ID Tiguan is a couple thousand Euro more expensive than the current base ID 4, so hopefully it won't be much more expensive in the U.S. than the our ID 4's $46,570 base price.