New Volkswagen ID Tiguan Atones For The ID 4's Button-Erasing Sins

Financially-troubled German automaker Volkswagen could really use a sales hit right about now, and by the looks of it, the new ID Tiguan might end up being just that. It's a thoroughly extensive rework of the button-starved ID 4, which hasn't been a flop but is easy to forget. While Volkswagen is only showing off the European-market ID Tiguan right now, it should be pretty much the same as the ID Tiguan we'll get in the U.S. in 2027. I already quite liked the way the ID 4 drove when I reviewed one two years ago, and by the looks of it this redesign is going to be a huge improvement in all other regards.

In addition to the Tiguan brand familiarity, the ID Tiguan's exterior has undergone a complete overhaul, with VW's new design language we've seen on the ID Polo, it has a more elevated and vastly more user-friendly interior design, too. It even has four individual window switches, which in most cars is a given, but sadly not for Volkswagen EVs like the fabulous ID Buzz. Complaining works, people!