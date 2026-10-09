What Car Was The Biggest Departure For Its Maker?

Dodge has a long and storied history of making massive muscle cars with even more massive V8s under their long hoods, but releasing a dedicated V10-powered, two-seat supercar was a very different undertaking. The company was still riding high on the raging success of its groundbreaking minivan and its K-Car era, and Dodge dove head first into the supercar world with the Viper, taking it to the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans just two years after its 1992 introduction.

Though the Viper still had a heaping helping of Mopar muscle under its hood, its purpose was a big digression for the mainstream American brand. It soldiered on through a handful of successive generations, but it never strayed far from that first Viper's ethos, and it became quite the legend for it.

As much as I hate to admit it, I think Dodge killed the Viper at the right time since the changing automotive landscape as well as changing legislation would have likely resulted in a very different snake. As it stands, the Viper went out as the raw, maniacal, V10-laden supercar that it came into the world as, and I think there's something to be said for that. I think it was the biggest departure for its maker, but what say you?