These Cars Have The Most Annoying Drivers, According To Our Readers

Overall, people are very annoying. I love them, but they do tend to annoy me. However, some folks do a better job of it than others, and for one reason or another, they tend to gravitate to specific types of cars. That idea is what led me to the question I asked you all last week.

I wanted to know what cars have the most annoying drivers, and I specified that they didn't just have to be annoying behind the wheel. They could also be annoying in their day-to-day lives, and I wish more of you took me up on that angle, but what can ya do. We still had plenty of very creative answers. Of course, the usual suspects were there (as you'll soon see), but there were plenty of surprises as well. There were also a few of you telling me I was too hard on the Kia Soul last week — a conversation I'm not interested in having.

Anyway, how about you all head on down below and check out what cars your fellow Jalops think are driven by the most annoying people on earth? Did your car make the list? If it did, perhaps now is a good time to look inward and ask yourself some tough questions about what you're presenting to the rest of society.