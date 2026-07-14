These Cars Have The Most Annoying Drivers, According To Our Readers
Overall, people are very annoying. I love them, but they do tend to annoy me. However, some folks do a better job of it than others, and for one reason or another, they tend to gravitate to specific types of cars. That idea is what led me to the question I asked you all last week.
I wanted to know what cars have the most annoying drivers, and I specified that they didn't just have to be annoying behind the wheel. They could also be annoying in their day-to-day lives, and I wish more of you took me up on that angle, but what can ya do. We still had plenty of very creative answers. Of course, the usual suspects were there (as you'll soon see), but there were plenty of surprises as well. There were also a few of you telling me I was too hard on the Kia Soul last week — a conversation I'm not interested in having.
Anyway, how about you all head on down below and check out what cars your fellow Jalops think are driven by the most annoying people on earth? Did your car make the list? If it did, perhaps now is a good time to look inward and ask yourself some tough questions about what you're presenting to the rest of society.
Dodge Charger
It is guaranteed that when you hear something loud gunning it down the street that a Dodge Charger will fly by.
Honorary mentions to it's siblings, the Challenger and Durango SRT.
Submitted by: Mike Robinson
BMW X5 M
BMW X5 M drivers. I've seen too many on my way to coastal RI recently. Constantly revving and popping the exhaust. Tailgating, lane switching, even break down lane passing. If anybody is familiar with the drive south towards Narragansett, the last stretch is basically a two lane highway with a multitude of stop lights. You're just not going anywhere with aggressive driving. Too many other cars and lights. And yet these souped up X5 M drivers are constantly on the verge of causing an accident.
Submited by: Lar Mul
Nissan Altima
Can there be any correct answer other than busted up Nissan Altima going 85 mph on compact spare with every single panel of the car damaged, broken lights, and paper tag that is fake so it is an uninsured/unregistered ghost car?
Toyota RAV4
I've said it before and I'll say it again, at least around here, it's RAV4 drivers. Just yesterday, and this was just within five miles, one RAV4 driver decided to suddenly swerve in front of me, no turn signal, and was so close, it caused my auto-braking system to slam on the brakes. A couple of minutes later, off of the interstate, the left turn light is red and has been red, another RAV4 driver, without missing a beat, just plows through it, and oncoming traffic, to make a left turn. And this is daily. I think so many RAV4s have been sold now that Altima drivers who need a crossover and don't want another Nissan (like a badly used Rogue) buy a RAV4. Everyone, when you're out and about today, keep track of what vehicles are driving like maniacs, don't have lights on at dawn or dusk, no seatbelts used, blasting through stop signs, weaving and tailgating, and going 80 in a 55. It's either that Soul above or a RAV4.
Submitted by: Xavier96
Ram Trucks
The owners of black Dodge Rams with the black wheels. They are the most d!ckheaded, aggressive drivers by far. Other vehicles have too many variables, but that particular trim Ram, 100% of the time they'll try to race/cut me off. Also, watch out for the "pOwEr WaGoN" owners. 🤣
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I'm going with lifted RAM truck drivers. Annoying!!!
Submitted by: LoganExplosion & J Paris
All Buicks
FOR THE LOVE OF GOD I HAVE TO GET TO WORK. YOU'RE DOING 35 IN 50mph ZONE!
Submitted by: Christopher R.
10th Generation Honda Accord
This is oddly specific, but I'm going to say 10th gen Accord drivers. They go wayyy too fast, weave in and out of traffic lanes, do not use turn signals, drag race every light, and, probably most annoyingly, tailgate you so bad you can't see their headlights. And then, as soon as you even start to turn or change lanes, they blast past you and nearly hit you at the same time.
Submitted by: 1969fmkr
Everyone from Maryland
Any make or model with a Maryland license plate.
Late one afternoon, a Marylander passed my taxi on the shoulder of US 40 at ~80 mph... and flipped me off, apparently for only going 5 mph over the limit. I took offense.
I called the local police dispatcher on their back number, described the lunatic, and got the coolest response any cabbie could hope for:
"Can you keep them in sight?"
A police-sanctioned pursuit on the Black Horse Pike...
I kept her in sight!
The cops clocked her at ludicrous speed in a 50 MPH zone, pulled the car over, and I drove on with great satisfaction.
Submitted by: Tom Seaview
All BMWs
BMW drivers. In 3+ decades of driving now, it would appear that most BMW owners are under the impression that the rules of the road do not apply to them.
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Entitled BMW drivers weaving in and out without signaling, and driving like their hair's on fire. Another one is Corolla drivers who drive under the speed limit in the fast lane holding everyone behind them up. Not sure which is worse. i would give Audi, and Tesla honorable mentions to the BMW crowd – Low performance drivers in high performance cars
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I can't decide...BMW 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, X series drivers? But I've narrowed it a bit.
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B... M... W... What's the difference between a porcupine and a BMW? Porcupines have their.........
Submitted by: Dakiraun & Randall McCafferty & jude duval & Jimbody II, The Sequel
All Audis
Avoiding the obvious Tesla, Altima, truck categories I'm gonna go with Audi.
Basically BMW drivers but with out the tiniest shred of self reflection that a BMW driver has. Every issue is cranked up juuuust a little on the smug scale.
Submitted by: JaredOfLondon
All Teslas
It's Tesla drivers, all day long. I don't know if they think the car is self-driving all the time or what, but the level of inattention and poor situational awareness is really something. They're also the people going five under in the lefthand freeway lane.
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I find Tesla drivers in the Northern VA area at least are the least likely to use those blinky lights that let people know you're turning or changing lanes and most likely to try to squeeze into a exit you've been crawling in traffic for a 1/2 mile to take.
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TESLAS. Period! Especially in blowing through crosswalks.
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Tesla drivers are the worst.
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My nominee is Teslas, the drivers are aggressively oblivious.
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Tesla and it's not even close.
Submitted by: Commentariat & Mark Meltser & Winter Cat & KB007 & Psycho78 & dire wolf
Fiat 500e
How they are as drivers I don't know. But as people existing in society – Fiat 500e definitely. There are what, 1200 of them in the US and some how all 1200 of us have to blog about them.
...But, like, it is a fantastic car.
Submitted by: Misnomber