8 Toyota Models With Top-Tier Value Retention

Most people look at sticker prices when buying a new car. Some also take into account the fuel efficiency, insurance, maintenance, and repairs before making a decision. The fact is, though, depreciation — not gas or insurance — is the single biggest expense of owning a new vehicle. Depreciation stays hidden right until the moment when you want to sell the vehicle. Then, reality kicks in, and you realize you lost over $10,000 in just a few years of ownership.

Toyota, however, consistently outperforms its peers in value retention. Hardly surprising, as it not only produces some of the most reliable vehicles in the business, but also legendary nameplates with a cult following, like the Tacoma, 4Runner, and Land Cruiser. Recently, Toyota also appealed to the enthusiast crowd with cars like the GR86, GR Supra, and GR Corolla, which further strengthened the brand in the public's eyes.

Critically, buying slow-depreciating Toyota is a hedge against market volatility. Yes, Toyotas still lose their value over time, but they are more of an asset than other cars. And in this piece, we'll have a closer look at the cream of the crop Toyota models for value retention, including the Sienna, Tacoma, Corolla Cross, and RAV4. We sourced data from different publications to give you the clearest picture possible and sprinkled some of our expertise to explain why these cars keep their value so well. We'll also include 2026 starting prices (with destination fees) to help you quantify the depreciation. Now, let's crunch those numbers!