Buying A Dodge Viper Will Never Be A Great Investment, But Do It Anyway

The Dodge Viper made its debut to the public at the 1991 running of the Indianapolis 500. Dodge had planned to pace the field with the Stealth, but the UAW complained that a Japanese-built car would be taking the all-American honor so Dodge called an audible and pulled a pre-production unit in for the job. The original Viper was a bare bones car that wasn't quite ready for prime time, but by God it had a real all-American motor up front and sure enough there were seats and a steering wheel, but not much else. These first-generation cars are typified by their lack of roof, door handles, air conditioning, or air bags.

Many early cars suffered from piston ring failures leading to excessive oil consumption. Most of these engines were replaced under warranty, but if you're looking at a low-mile example, it may never have been replaced, so check for records of warranty repair. Early production cars have some leak issues related to thermostat gaskets, while later run Vipers saw timing covers and rear main seals weep. These are becoming quite old cars these days, so leaks are probably part of the program, but none of them are impossible to address. The control arms are apparently shared with Dodge's Dakota pickup truck.

Without any kind of electronic driver assists, this is a raw driving experience not for the casual enthusiast. You have to be committed to sweating your ass off on a summer day to drive this thing, and you have to be on high alert at all times, because these are tricky cars to drive, particularly for the uninitiated. These first-generation Vipers are known to strike when you least expect it, and have killed many. Despite its 3,280 pound weight, this is essentially a tube frame race car chassis with fiberglass panels on it. If you aren't committed to this kind of experience, steer clear.

Hagerty says a good driver-grade car will run you into the $50,000 range, but recent Bring A Trailer auction results indicate that there are plenty available in the mid-30s.