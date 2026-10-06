2027 Mini Countryman Untamed Goes Kinda Rugged With A Suspension Lift, Roof Tent And Camping Gear

Mini is known for making small, spunky hatchbacks with wide eyes and a characteristic dose of British cheekiness. With the unique automotive landscape we have in the U.S. that's crawling with three-ton SUVs and four-ton pickup trucks, it comes as no surprise that Mini's largest model, the Countryman crossover, is the brand's best seller. The latest Countryman is the largest car that Mini has ever sold, which may draw ire from purists, but it ultimately still embodies Mini's cheeky and playful ethos. Now Mini hopes to take that ethos off the beaten path with the introduction of the 2027 Mini Countryman Untamed Edition, which will be offered with both gas and electric powertrains.

In order to untame the Countryman, Mini gave it a 0.6-inch suspension lift and specific chassis calibration that pair with cool 19-inch Untamed Edition Spoke wheels wearing specially developed Pirelli Scorpion All-Terrain Plus tires, which combine to give it a three-quarter-inch boost in ground clearance. That takes the gas Countryman S Untamed up to 8.75 inches of ground clearance, and 8.15 inches for the electric Countryman SE Untamed. They also get front and rear underbody protection, a new front grille, a new side sill design, and a reworked rear diffuser.

Mini

On sale next year, the $1,600 Untamed Edition will only be offered on cars with the $3,400 Iconic package, so the cheapest Countryman Untamed you can buy will start at $45,075 including destination. The Countryman S has turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 241 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. That setup also powers the cheapest Countryman you can buy: the Countryman S All4 Oxford Edition, which costs nearly $10,000 less to start. Pricing for the SE EV has yet to be announced.