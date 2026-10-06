2027 Mini Countryman Untamed Goes Kinda Rugged With A Suspension Lift, Roof Tent And Camping Gear
Mini is known for making small, spunky hatchbacks with wide eyes and a characteristic dose of British cheekiness. With the unique automotive landscape we have in the U.S. that's crawling with three-ton SUVs and four-ton pickup trucks, it comes as no surprise that Mini's largest model, the Countryman crossover, is the brand's best seller. The latest Countryman is the largest car that Mini has ever sold, which may draw ire from purists, but it ultimately still embodies Mini's cheeky and playful ethos. Now Mini hopes to take that ethos off the beaten path with the introduction of the 2027 Mini Countryman Untamed Edition, which will be offered with both gas and electric powertrains.
In order to untame the Countryman, Mini gave it a 0.6-inch suspension lift and specific chassis calibration that pair with cool 19-inch Untamed Edition Spoke wheels wearing specially developed Pirelli Scorpion All-Terrain Plus tires, which combine to give it a three-quarter-inch boost in ground clearance. That takes the gas Countryman S Untamed up to 8.75 inches of ground clearance, and 8.15 inches for the electric Countryman SE Untamed. They also get front and rear underbody protection, a new front grille, a new side sill design, and a reworked rear diffuser.
On sale next year, the $1,600 Untamed Edition will only be offered on cars with the $3,400 Iconic package, so the cheapest Countryman Untamed you can buy will start at $45,075 including destination. The Countryman S has turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 241 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. That setup also powers the cheapest Countryman you can buy: the Countryman S All4 Oxford Edition, which costs nearly $10,000 less to start. Pricing for the SE EV has yet to be announced.
Mini knows how to curate a vibe
Beyond the lift and tires, the Untamed Edition can be had in three new model-specific paint colors, including Mini's first regular-production matte color, Frozen Nomad Blue. Hideaway Grey and Nomad Blue are the two others, and all are included in the cost of the Untamed Edition. Boring people can also get it in Nanuq White or Midnight Black. Other new exterior details include the new vertically oriented grille, an Untamed logo on the C-pillar, and textured matte-black protective film on the wheel arches, side sills, and hood.
Inside, you can get Untamed-exclusive Nightshade Blue faux-leather sports seats, complete with a nifty pattern on the knitted upper section that's allegedly inspired by rock formations, or you can have dark brown or black upholstery instead. Mini's strange steering-wheel strap becomes Cornflower Blue, interior accents go from bright silver to dark silver, the center console storage box gets a gimmicky elastic strap and a more rugged design, and the Untamed comes with funky rubber all-weather floor mats.
You always have to accessorize
Realistically, even buyers of off-roadified crossovers like the Countryman Untamed Edition spend the majority of their driving time on paved roads. Many people are just buying into the outdoorsy vibe, and if there's one thing Mini knows how to do it's curate a vibe. The roof rack on the Countryman Untamed is capable of supporting 165 pounds while driving and up to 661 pounds while stationary, which is convenient since it will be offered with a weather-resistant roof tent developed jointly with Mini and Italian specialist AutoHome. Mini knows how to accessorize, so it's also offering an camping collection in partnership with Helinox that includes folding chairs and camping tables. Pricing for these options is not yet available.
The new Countryman S All4 Untamed Edition may have a long and silly name, but I think it's a smart move for the niche brand. Sure, the original Mini Cooper had a storied career in racing on both the track and on the rally circuit, but it's the 21st century now, and it's the Mini Countryman that carries the brand's rally circuit cred. This isn't a dedicated rally special, though, which would've been rad, but it should broaden the Countryman's appeal by combining driving enjoyment with the added versatility of a bit more ground clearance and tires that won't strand you if the going gets muddy or rocky.