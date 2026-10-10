7 Cars With Lease Deals That Cost Less Than $300 Per Month

Although stingy automakers mean fewer shoppers are leasing cars, there are still some relatively good deals out there. It's important to understand how leasing a car works to make sure an offer works for you. A basic example: many of the very cheapest leases limit how far you can drive each year. If you exceed that mark, extra mileage fees can quickly eat into your savings. The best lease deals also typically favor top-notch credit scores.

Yet if you can jump through key leasing hoops, there are a fair number of deals below $300 per month. That's less than half the average lease payment in September 2026, which was up 0.7% year-over-year to reach $617.

While you won't find any outright luxury brands on our list, it's not restricted to the industry's losers. Popular models like the Mazda CX-30, Subaru Forester, Honda Civic Hybrid, Toyota Corolla Hybrid, Kia Seltos, Nissan Altima, and even the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 were all available on factory lease deals for less than $300 per month at the time of this article's writing — but that can change at any time. Certain lease deal amounts can also be limited to specific zip codes.

So be sure to check in with your local dealer for all applicable terms and conditions. After all, dealerships are mostly a scam — but then again, you probably knew that.