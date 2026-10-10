7 Cars With Lease Deals That Cost Less Than $300 Per Month
Although stingy automakers mean fewer shoppers are leasing cars, there are still some relatively good deals out there. It's important to understand how leasing a car works to make sure an offer works for you. A basic example: many of the very cheapest leases limit how far you can drive each year. If you exceed that mark, extra mileage fees can quickly eat into your savings. The best lease deals also typically favor top-notch credit scores.
Yet if you can jump through key leasing hoops, there are a fair number of deals below $300 per month. That's less than half the average lease payment in September 2026, which was up 0.7% year-over-year to reach $617.
While you won't find any outright luxury brands on our list, it's not restricted to the industry's losers. Popular models like the Mazda CX-30, Subaru Forester, Honda Civic Hybrid, Toyota Corolla Hybrid, Kia Seltos, Nissan Altima, and even the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 were all available on factory lease deals for less than $300 per month at the time of this article's writing — but that can change at any time. Certain lease deal amounts can also be limited to specific zip codes.
So be sure to check in with your local dealer for all applicable terms and conditions. After all, dealerships are mostly a scam — but then again, you probably knew that.
2026 Mazda CX-30: $241 per month
Through Nov. 2, 2026, very well-qualified shoppers can lease a 2026 Mazda CX-30 for as low as $241 a month. But you may be tempting fate in the process. The 36-month lease deal limits your range to 7,500 miles per year, with a $0.15-per-mile penalty to boot. While this compact Mazda reminded us of a budget Porsche Macan, it was in the Turbo Premium configuration that doesn't qualify for the lease.
That said, the trim that does qualify, the 2.5 S, features all-wheel drive and plenty of comfort and style. The CX-30 also adds a new brake-enabled limited-slip differential as standard equipment, enhancing its sure-footedness. This brake-enabled limited-slip differential is complemented by standard G-Vectoring Control Plus and Off-Road Traction Assist.
Mazda plays the affordability card by requiring a relatively low down payment of $2,999 when signing. No other vehicle on our list can match that. However, the 2.5 S's entry-level status also means sacrificing luxuries like a larger 10.25-inch display. Instead, you receive an 8.8-inch display, without its larger counterpart's Apple CarPlay and Android Auto touch compatibility.
2026 Subaru Forester: $279 per month
The 2027 Subaru Forester Wilderness Hybrid may become the no-brainer choice when it goes on sale, but it doesn't hit dealerships until this winter. Not only that, with an MSRP of $40,495 before a destination fee of $1,475, it will be over $10,000 more than a 2026 Forester Base (entry-level). Still, a current lease deal can boost the Base's affordability.
The offer, which expires November 2, 2026, includes a 36-month term with payments of $279 monthly and $4,278 due at signing. Similar to other vehicles on our list, your mileage is limited to 10,000 per year, but the overage penalty is on the lower end at $0.15 per mile. It's also worth noting that Subaru extends the offer to "well-qualified" shoppers.
While the Forester Base's low lease payments don't get you much in the way of premium features beyond its symmetric all-wheel-drive system, its EPA-estimated 26 mpg in the city and 33 mpg on the highway don't hurt. Plus, the real tech highlight is an important one: the automaker's EyeSight suite, which features adaptive cruise control with lane-centering, lane departure and sway warning, lane-keeping assistance, automatic pre-collision braking, and automatic emergency steering.
2026 Honda Civic Hybrid: $259 per month
Dialed in, tuned up, and turned on: That's what we called the 2025 Civic Hybrid. If you come to the table with $3,999 and Honda Financial Services approval, you can lease the front-wheel drive 2026 Civic Sport Hybrid for $259 a month. Again, this is a low-mileage lease, capped at 10,000 miles annually (with a distance penalty of $0.20 per mile). However, the agreement is for a relatively lengthy term of 39 months — our list's longest. The offer expires November 2, 2026.
This model is also one of our list's most fuel-efficient picks. Carrying a 2.0-liter I4 engine and an AC electric motor, the Civic Sport Hybrid posts EPA grades of 50 mpg in the city and 47 mpg on the highway. Perhaps even more impressive is that it earns those marks with more torque than the performance-focused Civic Si. Each features a total of 200 horsepower, but the hybrid has 232 pound-feet of torque. In comparison, the gas-only Si brings along 192 pound-feet of twist from its turbocharged 1.5-liter mill, and that's not available until above 1,800 rpm. This may seem like a small difference, but you may notice it when going from 0 to 60.
2026 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE: $259 per month
The 2026 Toyota Corolla Hybrid has a maximum fuel-economy ratings of 53 mpg in the city and 46 mpg on the highway highway, and that's complemented by some of the best real-world gas mileage in the industry. In testing by Consumer Reports, the Corolla had an efficiency line of 37/58/48 — with a combined rating that was tied for second in its class with the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid. The Toyota Prius, naturally, was first. The good news is that the Corolla Hybrid is less expensive than those two rivals. Its MSRP of $24,975 ($1,295 destination) undercuts the Elantra Hybrid and the Prius at $25,650 ($1,295 destination) and $28,550 ($1,295 destination), respectively.
Through November 2, 2026, Lessees can take advantage of that low starting price to drive the Corolla Hybrid for 3 years with monthly payments of $259. You will have to fork over nearly $4k — $3,999, to be exact — when it's time to put pen to paper. Nor can you surpass 10,000 miles annually without being penalized to the tune of $0.15 per mile. On the bright side, the 2026 Corolla Hybrid lease does include 24-hour roadside assistance, which can be a priceless benefit. Still, consider this: though still recommended by CR, the Corolla Hybrid now trails six other entries for in-class reliability.
2027 Kia Seltos: $239 per month
No longer Kia's most boring design, the 2027 Kia Seltos stands out with a bold new look, available turbo and hybrid powertrains, and a current low-cost lease. You can lease a new Seltos LX with AWD for $239 a month with $3,799 due at signing. This lease gives you up to 10,000 miles a year — for 36 months. You have to be well-qualified, naturally, and your mileage is subject to a $0.20 per mile charge when exceeding the lease's limit. Again, you've got until November 2, 2026, to snag this one.
As for the Seltos itself, the LX is another base model, but it is a bit better equipped than the previously mentioned Forester. Right off the bat, it has standard heated front seats, unlike the Subaru, and it has a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen that's 5.3 inches larger than the Forester's. The Seltos LX also doesn't stint when it comes to ADAS technology: it has adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, front and rear parking sensors, a driver-attention monitor, and automatic emergency braking that recognizes cars, pedestrians, and cyclists.
2026 Nissan Altima: $239 per month
It's time the Nissan Altima got some respect. Remember, despite common jokes, the car offers a nice combination of style, comfort, and affordability. If you're ready to lease, for instance, a 2026 Altima SV (front-wheel drive) can be yours for $239 a month, complete with advanced safety technologies such as forward and reverse automatic emergency braking. The deal is good through November 2, 2026.
The 2026 Altima is also recommended by Consumer Reports with the highest predicted reliability score in its class. This reliability review beat both the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord.
Nissan's $239 Altima SV lease does require a down payment — in this case $3,009 — with annual mileage limited to 10,000. You can pay up to $0.25 a mile in penalties for topping that, but Nissan does offer an interesting solution if you want to extend your driving range: Lessees can purchase extra miles in advance at a rate of $0.10 per mile. Just note that you're in a "use it or lose it" situation where the lender keeps your cash even if you don't use all those extra miles.
2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500: $189 per month
A current lease deal for the 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a great example of how low a lease payment can get — and how tough qualifying can be. You can drive a Silverado LT 4X4, with a crew cab and short box, for a mere $189 per month. Now, that's a truck with a $56,795 MSRP — before a $2,795 destination fee — and it shows off upscale details like a 13.4-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.3-inch driver display, a heated steering wheel, and 9,000 pounds of standard towing.
Still, you have to factor in the disclaimers. For one, the lease deal requires a whopping down payment of $7,199 unless you already own a 2021 or newer Chevy. Then it's $4,619. Further, the deal only covers Silverados with the turbocharged 2.7-liter engine. It does make 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque, but from only four cylinders. Nowadays, pickup demand is turning toward V8 motors, like the two new ones available for the 2027 Silverado — which, to be clear, is still available with the Turbo Max I4. You also have to take delivery by November 4, 2026.
Another possible issue: This 2026 Silverado lease is for 24 months, but with a 20,000-mile limit. Exceed that, and you'll be paying $0.25 for every mile. There's a good chance you will exceed it, too, since vehicles currently cover an average of 11,327 miles per year. Moreover, only "well-qualified" lessees who currently own or lease a 2021 or newer Silverados are eligible, and they have to come up with $4,619 at signing.