2027 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Debuts With New V8s And A Passenger Screen

The venerable Chevrolet Silverado has lagged behind its full-sized pickup truck competition for a while now; its last update happened nearly 10 years ago in 2018, so this redesign is long overdue. Chevy has released very surface-level information about the new generation of the second-best-selling vehicle in the United States, so this story won't get into the nitty gritty, but it'll give you a good idea of what's cooking in the bowtie brand's latest truck.

The Silverado continues to offer four powertrain options, including the standard turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine that's now paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, up from the current 8-speed. It's also available with the Duramax 3.0-liter turbo-diesel inline-six cylinder, as well as two next-generation V8s, a 5.7-liter and a 6.6-liter. Chevy claims the new engines are the most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 in their class, though no power numbers have been given. Executive chief engineer Mark Dickens said the engines have been through extensive testing and validation "to make sure they deliver the durability, capability, and dependability Silverado customers expect."

Chevrolet

Hopefully the engineers learned from the mistakes made with the current 6.2-liter V8 that's the subject of a class action lawsuit against the company, and that was involved in a nearly 600,000-unit recall last year. Production of the gargantuan Silverado EV is indefinitely paused beginning in 2027, as we learned last month, but there are allegedly some hybridized powertrains in the works for this new Silverado that may break cover soon. There are some trim level changes, too, but annoyingly pricing and on-sale date won't be available until later this year.