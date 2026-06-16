2027 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Debuts With New V8s And A Passenger Screen
The venerable Chevrolet Silverado has lagged behind its full-sized pickup truck competition for a while now; its last update happened nearly 10 years ago in 2018, so this redesign is long overdue. Chevy has released very surface-level information about the new generation of the second-best-selling vehicle in the United States, so this story won't get into the nitty gritty, but it'll give you a good idea of what's cooking in the bowtie brand's latest truck.
The Silverado continues to offer four powertrain options, including the standard turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine that's now paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, up from the current 8-speed. It's also available with the Duramax 3.0-liter turbo-diesel inline-six cylinder, as well as two next-generation V8s, a 5.7-liter and a 6.6-liter. Chevy claims the new engines are the most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 in their class, though no power numbers have been given. Executive chief engineer Mark Dickens said the engines have been through extensive testing and validation "to make sure they deliver the durability, capability, and dependability Silverado customers expect."
Hopefully the engineers learned from the mistakes made with the current 6.2-liter V8 that's the subject of a class action lawsuit against the company, and that was involved in a nearly 600,000-unit recall last year. Production of the gargantuan Silverado EV is indefinitely paused beginning in 2027, as we learned last month, but there are allegedly some hybridized powertrains in the works for this new Silverado that may break cover soon. There are some trim level changes, too, but annoyingly pricing and on-sale date won't be available until later this year.
Up to three screens inside
Design-wise, the redesigned 2027 Silverado doesn't look radically different from the current truck, but I think it looks nicely modernized and sharpened — and it definitely looks like the design leaked in patent filings late last year. There are some cool details, like the side marker lights in the front bumper and the boxier fender flares. It looks like the side window glass is new, as are the pillars and fenders, so it doesn't seem like the new truck shares any body panels or parts with the old one. The cheapest Work Truck has LED headlights, and lots of trims have quad exhaust.
The interior got a much more noticeable glow-up. Even the base Work Truck has a connected 12.2-inch gauge cluster and 16.3-inch center screen, which are likely to be welcomed over the current truck's antiquated tech suite. Silverado ZR2 and High Country trims even get an 11.5-inch passenger screen, a first for the nameplate, that's paired with a head-up display and a digital rearview mirror so you can screenmaxx on the go. But don't worry, there are still a lot of physical knobs and switches and buttons, including for the climate control.
Now it's time for a (trim) breakdown
The redesigned Silverado will now be offered in seven different trim level options: Work Truck, Custom, Trail Boss, Custom Trail Boss, Silverado (formerly LT), ZR2, and High Country. Options include dual wireless charging and a reconfigurable Multi-Flex center console that's awfully similar to the one that's been in the Ford F-150 for a few years now. And of course it has Super Cruise hands-free driving, which Chevy points out is the only Level 2 hands-free system that works while towing.
Specifics about the Work Truck trim are minimal, but Chevy says it will offer "new digital displays, enhanced safety and driver assistance technology and core connectivity features...." At least the big screen is standard!
Silverado Customs get standard 20-inch wheels and dual exhausts. Silverado Custom Trail Bosses get a two-inch lift and 34-inch tires, and the new Silverado trim will come standard with the Z71 package that includes skid plates, hill descent control, and off-road suspension when 4WD is optioned.
Then there's the Trail Boss, not to be confused with the Custom Trail Boss trim. Chevy says it offers "attainable off-road presence," which sounds performative. (The green truck at the top of this story is a Trail Boss.) This trim also comes with 34-inch MT tires, a two-inch lift, and an "off-road hood." Inside, there are two different interior themes with Torch Red-edged seatbelts and seats with fabric accent inserts and custom perforation patterns.
Is the ZR2 for you?
Off-road fans will want the new Silverado ZR2, which comes with 35-inch MT tires, a two-inch lift, standard front-and-rear e-locking diffs, Multimatic DSSV dampers paired with jounce dampers, and a power dome hood. The interior gets lots of red accents here too including the red-edged seatbelts, and GM's first application of forged carbon fiber on door and console trim. The ZR2 Bison Edition is also available with AEV bumpers front and rear, 18-inch beadlock-capable wheels, and skidplates under the front, transfer case, rear differential, and fuel tank.
Opting for the Silverado's flagship High Country trim takes things to the luxury space with standard 22-inch wheels, a Tritan Satin grille, and a panoramic sunroof, a first for the Silverado. It gets that Multi-Flex center console with storage cubbies and cupholders that can slide around, as well as tan-edged seatbelts, real wood accents, custom seat treatments, and an available microfiber suede interior.
Chevy says the 2027 Silverado 1500 will be built at GM's full-size truck assembly facilities in Flint, Michigan, and Tonawanda, New York. The company hasn't given an expected on-sale date just yet, but we'll publish that news as soon as we can.