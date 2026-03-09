In the week since Republicans decided to burn an estimated $1 billion a day fighting this war with Iran, gas prices have already jumped nationwide, and it doesn't look like that's going to stop any time soon. Thankfully automotive technology has come a long way since 2003, and you now have an abundance of hybrid options that get outstanding gas mileage. Whether you want something that clearly looks a little different or a hybrid that could be mistaken for a gas car, these days, we're spoiled for choices.

But while the EPA's official fuel-efficiency ratings can be incredibly helpful when you want to compare one car to another, they don't necessarily tell you what kind of gas mileage you can expect on a weekly or monthly basis. That's where our friends at Consumer Reports and their real-world testing comes in, and recently, they put together a list of the most fuel-efficient new hybrids they've tested. Depending on where and how you drive, your results may differ, but if you're simply looking for the hybrid that gets the best real-world gas mileage, this list makes a great place to start.

Many of the hybrids tested here returned fuel-economy figures in the 40s, but every car, truck, SUV, and minivan on this list hit at least 35 mpg combined in Consumer Reports' testing. Let's take a look at what made the cut.