The 2026 Hybrids That Get The Best Real-World Gas Mileage, According To Consumer Reports
In the week since Republicans decided to burn an estimated $1 billion a day fighting this war with Iran, gas prices have already jumped nationwide, and it doesn't look like that's going to stop any time soon. Thankfully automotive technology has come a long way since 2003, and you now have an abundance of hybrid options that get outstanding gas mileage. Whether you want something that clearly looks a little different or a hybrid that could be mistaken for a gas car, these days, we're spoiled for choices.
But while the EPA's official fuel-efficiency ratings can be incredibly helpful when you want to compare one car to another, they don't necessarily tell you what kind of gas mileage you can expect on a weekly or monthly basis. That's where our friends at Consumer Reports and their real-world testing comes in, and recently, they put together a list of the most fuel-efficient new hybrids they've tested. Depending on where and how you drive, your results may differ, but if you're simply looking for the hybrid that gets the best real-world gas mileage, this list makes a great place to start.
Many of the hybrids tested here returned fuel-economy figures in the 40s, but every car, truck, SUV, and minivan on this list hit at least 35 mpg combined in Consumer Reports' testing. Let's take a look at what made the cut.
Sedans
Anyone looking for a hybrid sedan probably knows about the Toyota Prius, and it's still the most fuel-efficient new hybrid according to Consumer Reports' independent testing. Whether the Prius is your style or not, though, it's hard to complain about having eight choices that all get at least 40 mpg on average. Heck, even Toyota's big lifted sedan, the Crown, made the cut after the high-riding Avalon replacement's hybrid powertrain returned a combined 42 mpg.
- Toyota Prius: 51 mpg
- Hyundai Elantra Hybrid: 48 mpg
- Toyota Corolla Hybrid: 48 mpg
- Toyota Camry: 48 mpg
- Honda Civic Hybrid: 44 mpg
- Hyundai Sonata Hybrid: 44 mpg
- Toyota Crown: 42 mpg
- Honda Accord Hybrid: 40 mpg
SUVs
While sedans offer a more aerodynamic shape that helps improve fuel efficiency, a modern crossover with a hybrid powertrain doesn't have to be a slouch in the gas mileage department, either. If using as little fuel as possible is your main goal, check out the Kia Niro. That said, the Niro is pretty small and arguably more of a hatchback than an SUV, so it probably won't work for everyone. Thankfully there are still plenty of options among larger crossovers, including the ridiculously spacious Toyota Grand Highlander.
- Kia Niro: 45 mpg
- Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid: 41 mpg
- Lexus NX Hybrid: 38 mpg
- Toyota Crown Signia: 37 mpg
- Lexus UX: 37 mpg
- Mazda CX-50 Hybrid: 37 mpg
- Kia Sportage Hybrid: 36 mpg
- Honda CR-V Hybrid: 35 mpg
- Hyundai Tucson Hybrid: 35 mpg
- Toyota Highlander Hybrid: 35 mpg
- Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid: 35 mpg
Trucks and minivans
Whether you prefer gas or diesel, trucks really aren't traditionally known for making others jealous of their fuel economy. Modern engines and hybrid powertrains have certainly helped improve the situation, but there's only so much that engineers can do about full-size pickup trucks. According to the EPA, the Ford F-150 Hybrid gets a combined 23 mpg, which falls far short of the 35 mpg cutoff for this list. Still, if you're willing to go smaller and pick up a hybrid Ford Maverick, you should actually get pretty impressive gas mileage.
Meanwhile, there's only one minivan that returned at least 35 mpg in Consumer Reports' testing, and it's the Toyota Sienna. If you're cool and self-aware enough to prefer a minivan over a three-row crossover, the all-hybrid Sienna really is a tough one to beat.
- Ford Maverick Hybrid: 37 mpg
- Toyota Sienna: 36 mpg