Dealerships Are Mostly A Scam, But You Already Knew That

New car buyers in America are often subjected to hours of dubious negotiation, shady sales tactics, and intentionally confusing paperwork. It probably won't come as much of a surprise to you that this is a hundred-year-old practice used to extract the most money from the consumer as possible. Not only are dealerships capable of siphoning your money out of your pocket without you really knowing what you agreed to, but they're better at making money from selling cars than the companies actually building the cars they sell. And on top of all of that, they're protected from competition by law. It's only like this here in the U.S. and it doesn't have to be.

This is, admittedly, quite a long video, but it's worth sitting down to watch the whole thing, especially if you're at all considering purchasing a new car at any point in the near future. I really love when Sam from Wendover Productions talks about cars and the auto industry. He's a real car enthusiast with lots of knowledge and a solid research department at his disposal. Because he is based in Western Colorado, It does seem that the hypothetical Audi Q3 buyer used as a case study in this video is probably just Sam having gotten frustrated with the experience of trying to buy a car and made a video about it. Honestly, Sam, if you're reading this, you can do so much better than a Q3.

This level of production and video essay journalism is refreshing to see on YouTube. Most of YouTube has collapsed into a house of brightly colored slop to trick kids into loving gambling, so properly educational content that is easily digestible by adults in 2026 is impressive. Admittedly the bar is low, but Wendover clears it by a wide margin. If you aren't subscribed already, you should be.