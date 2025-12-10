2027 Kia Seltos Is No Longer Kia's Most Boring Design — And Now There's A Hybrid, Too

The 2027 Seltos adopts the newer K3 platform that underpins cars like the Kia Niro and K4 and the Hyundai Elantra and Kona, with 12% more high-strength steel used than in the old Seltos (up to 62% now). Kia says the body is more rigid, the chassis is more balanced, and it'll be quieter inside. It's 1.8 inches longer than the old Seltos overall, but more importantly the new Seltos' wheelbase is 2.4 inches longer. The new one is slightly lower in height, but about an inch wider.

Carrying over from the previous generation is the naturally aspirated 2.0-liter inline-4 used by lower-end Seltoses, making 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque. Then there's the turbocharged 1.6-liter four, which has 178 hp and 195 lb-ft (with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic) in standard-output form or 190 hp and 195 lb-ft (with an 8-speed auto) in high-output form. As the current Seltos has 190 hp with the normal 8-speed, I'm guessing that's the one we'll get in the U.S. as the global press release doesn't specify. All-wheel drive is available across the board, which also gets you a multi-link rear suspension (instead of a torsion beam) and off-road drive modes for mud, sand and snow.

Kia

Coming later in 2026 will be the first Seltos hybrid. Kia isn't giving any details yet, but it seems likely it will share the same powertrain as the Niro, which uses a 1.6-liter four-cylinder paired with an electric motor and an 11.1-kWh battery pack for a total of 180 hp. Kia says the Seltos hybrid will have vehicle-to-load functionality and the latest version of the brand's regenerative braking, which can automatically adjust based on traffic around you. The Niro gets more than 50 mpg, so the Seltos hybrid could rival Toyota's Corolla Cross and RAV4 hybrids for the fuel-efficiency crown.