At $6,500, Would You Let Nothing Stand In The Way Of Buying This 2003 Mercedes ML350 Overlander?
If you want to get away from it all (and these days, who doesn't?), today's Nice Price or No Dice ML350 should let you go as far as possible. Let's see if its price tag keeps its purchase within the realm of possibility.
If you enjoy noshing on Flamin'-Hot Cheetos, then you know the life hack is to eat them one by one with chopsticks. That prevents the addictive orange spice coating from sullying your fingers and potentially causing grievous injury should you forget what you've been eating and rub an eye with one of those toxic sausages.
The 2010 Dodge Challenger R/T we looked at on Monday would offer no such threat, despite its orange hue and added flames implying so. Modded with some gauges and a shaker intake in addition to the extroverted paint job, the Challenger presented with low miles, a clean title, and a $25,000 price tag. And while that package proved amenable to the seller, few of you felt equally so. The mods and the years demanded a lower price, or so many of you said. The result? The Challenger proved unable to meet the challenge, ending up in a 77% 'No Dice' loss.
Uplifting
At three minutes and thirty-six seconds, the Grateful Dead's 1980 song "Alabama Getaway" is one of the very few of the band's songs short enough to gain significant radio airplay. Most of the band's songs are so long, they require a break for station identification halfway through.
Should someone wish to get away from it all, in Alabama or elsewhere, then today's 2003 Mercedes ML350 Overlander might just get the job done. Jacked up four inches and wearing 33-inch tires, this M-Class has been set up for off-the-beaten-path shenanigans. And should the truck's capable 4WD system get in over its head, the roof rack has been fitted with a shovel, high-lift jack, and recovery boards. That rack also has an awning mounted to the driver's side for a modicum of shade once the desired destination is achieved.
On top of all that, there are additional lights, a bull bar in the front, a swing-out mount in the back for the spare tire, and a somewhat precariously mounted propane bottle ready to fuel a camp stove. To improve approach and departure angles, both front and rear bumpers have been removed and sent to the old bumper retirement home.
All the comforts of home
Another deletion is the rear seat. That has been told to sit this one out in preference for a sleeping platform, raised to provide storage space underneath. That makes this strictly a two-seater, but when someone says they are looking to get away from it all, they usually mean people, so that's not a big deal.
One very unexpected addition to the truck's interior is a water tank and sink with running water, made possible by an electric pump mounted under the sleeping/washing platform. Both the exterior and interior are a bit rough and tumble, which is perfectly acceptable considering the truck's intended purpose. In fact, the seller says of it: "For a sub 10k vehicle it's probably as good as it's ever going to get in this category and truly one of a kind." Considering that the M-Class was originally designed to be the replacement for the G-Class, it's got some solid bona fides for off-road prowess. The changes and updates made to this one should elevate those abilities.
Maintenance needed
Of course, that's not the end of the story. The seller claims that the truck "drives great and runs strong," and that the "electrical gizmos (power seats, etc.) all work." An onboard air compressor allows for inflating tires after a low-pressure rock run, and those tires are said to have plenty of tread left on them.
Power for the ML350 comes from Mercedes' 3.7-liter M112 V6, for which the factory claimed 232 horsepower and 255 pound-feet of torque. That's backed by a five-speed G-tronic automatic and lockable central diff.
On the downside, the seller warns that the ABS pump needs replacement (not cheap), as do the wheel bearings on the front-right axle (not expensive, but a pain in the butt to replace). There's also the issue of the truck's 207,750-mile odometer reading. That's a lot of road and not-road to have crossed, which may imply that more of the mechanicals are on the way out. On the plus side, this is a Mercedes ML, which has a rep for being stout and making a solid overlander. This one comes with a clean title, so at least registering it shouldn't prove insurmountable.
A fun truck
While not family-friendly, this truck is perfect for anyone looking to do a little off-roading or travel to less-populated areas that require a bit of extra effort to reach. That has some value. The question for all of us is whether that value equals the $6,500 the seller is asking for the truck. Keep in mind the ABS issue and the broken bearings, and factor those fixes into your valuation. Also take into account all the work that has gone into making this Benz a backroad beast.
What do you say? Is $6,500 a fair price to "get away from it all?" Or at that asking, are you content to just stay put?
You decide!
Portland, Oregon, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
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