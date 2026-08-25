At $6,500, Would You Let Nothing Stand In The Way Of Buying This 2003 Mercedes ML350 Overlander?

If you want to get away from it all (and these days, who doesn't?), today's Nice Price or No Dice ML350 should let you go as far as possible. Let's see if its price tag keeps its purchase within the realm of possibility.

If you enjoy noshing on Flamin'-Hot Cheetos, then you know the life hack is to eat them one by one with chopsticks. That prevents the addictive orange spice coating from sullying your fingers and potentially causing grievous injury should you forget what you've been eating and rub an eye with one of those toxic sausages.

The 2010 Dodge Challenger R/T we looked at on Monday would offer no such threat, despite its orange hue and added flames implying so. Modded with some gauges and a shaker intake in addition to the extroverted paint job, the Challenger presented with low miles, a clean title, and a $25,000 price tag. And while that package proved amenable to the seller, few of you felt equally so. The mods and the years demanded a lower price, or so many of you said. The result? The Challenger proved unable to meet the challenge, ending up in a 77% 'No Dice' loss.