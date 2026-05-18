2027 BMW M3 CS Handschalter Goes RWD And Gets A Manual Only For America

We've now had a few generation of driver-focused CS models from BMW's M division, like the F80 and current G80-generation M3 CS and M4 CS, and the last-gen F90 M5 CS, all of which got special styling cues, more power and less weight. None of those CS cars were ever offered with a manual transmission, but because American BMW M buyers are such manual fiends — we're the only reason the F10 M5 and F06 M6 got manuals — BMW is introducing the 2027 M3 CS Handschalter for North America.

As you may have guessed from the name, the M3 CS Handschalter is equipped with a six-speed manual transmission, and it also ditches the 2024 M3 CS' xDrive all-wheel-drive system in favor of a pure rear-drive setup. BMW says it'll be built in "very limited numbers" with deliveries to start in the fall, and despite being so rare and special, it's cheaper than the all-wheel-drive automatic model was. The car is being described as a send-off for this generation of M3, as the next-gen Neue Klasse M3 is set to be revealed very soon.