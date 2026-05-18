2027 BMW M3 CS Handschalter Goes RWD And Gets A Manual Only For America
We've now had a few generation of driver-focused CS models from BMW's M division, like the F80 and current G80-generation M3 CS and M4 CS, and the last-gen F90 M5 CS, all of which got special styling cues, more power and less weight. None of those CS cars were ever offered with a manual transmission, but because American BMW M buyers are such manual fiends — we're the only reason the F10 M5 and F06 M6 got manuals — BMW is introducing the 2027 M3 CS Handschalter for North America.
As you may have guessed from the name, the M3 CS Handschalter is equipped with a six-speed manual transmission, and it also ditches the 2024 M3 CS' xDrive all-wheel-drive system in favor of a pure rear-drive setup. BMW says it'll be built in "very limited numbers" with deliveries to start in the fall, and despite being so rare and special, it's cheaper than the all-wheel-drive automatic model was. The car is being described as a send-off for this generation of M3, as the next-gen Neue Klasse M3 is set to be revealed very soon.
It's 42 pounds lighter than a normal one
The M3 CS Handschalter's twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-6 makes the same 473 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque as a base-model manual M3, 70 hp and 73 lb-ft less than the AWD model. That's still good enough for a 4.1-second 0-to-60-mph time and a top speed of 180 mph. BMW says the Handschalter is 42 pounds lighter than the normal manual car, thanks in large part to carbon-fiber reinforced plastic components like the hood, roof, front splitter and air intakes, side mirrors, rear diffuser and rear spoiler. The titanium exhaust silencer also saves over 8 pounds, and if you go for the optional carbon-ceramic brakes that shaves off another almost 32 pounds.
BMW says the chassis, engine, transmission and steering have all been specially tuned for the Handschalter. It gets the M4 CSL's shock absorbers, and new springs and a rear axle link that lower it by 0.2 inch. Even the wheel camber settings are specific to the Handschalter. Gold wheels measuring 19 inches in front and 20 inches in the rear are standard, with "high performance or track-oriented" tires standard and "ultra track tires" offered for another $600. For $1,100 you can get a cast-aluminum M front strut brace. M Drive Professional is standard, which includes the Drift Analyzer and lap timer, plus ten stages for the traction control system. There's also three settings for the driver-assist systems accessible from a button on the center console: Road, Sport and Track.
Comes in two heritage colors
From the outside, the Handschalter looks basically the same as the last M3 CS, which means it isn't so different from a normal M3. It has the facelift G80's vertical daytime running lights, which light up yellow like BMW's other CS models. Like the AWD CS, you get slightly more aggressive grille and air intake designs, a lower front splitter with winglets at the ends, and more carbon-fiber bits including stirpes on the hood. The 2027 M3 CS will be available in Black Sapphire and Isle of Man Green for no cost, or throwback colors Imola Red and Techno Violet each for $4,500. Definitely get the purple.
Aside from the manual transmission, the interior looks the same as the AWD CS too. There's a CFRP center console and Mugello Red–trimmed carbon bucket seats; it seems like Anthracite is the only leather color. A Daily Driver packager adds a head-up display and a power trunk, and it has standard features like a Harman Kardon surround sound system and comfort access. The 2027 M3 CS will start at $108,450 including destination, $27,800 more than a base manual M3 and $18,500 more than an M3 Competition xDrive, but it's $11,245 cheaper than the automatic 2024 AWD CS was. The car will be making its public debut in Los Angeles at the Petersen Automotive Museum's All-BMW Cruise-In show on Saturday, May 23, with the reveal set for 10:00 a.m.