New BMW M350 Confirmed With 437-HP Straight-Six And A 'Drift Moment' Function

We know the next-generation BMW M3 will come as a 1,000-horsepower electric sedan alongside a gas version, but BMW is now teasing the M Performance 3 Series that'll presumably be a lot more attainable. Seen in official BMW photography going through its final tests in France is the new M350, the successor to the current M340i.

It's still camouflaged, but the M350 will obviously rock the Neue Klasse design we've already seen in the normie-electric i3, though the gas-powered 3 Series will have more traditional rear-drive proportions. The beloved B58 turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system stays, and now it makes 437 horsepower, a big jump from the current car's 386 hp. (That's 26 hp down from the dual-motor i3, though.) 0 to 62 mph will take just 4.1 seconds, which is... not massively quicker than the M340i, actually, which takes 4.1 seconds to get from 0 to 60 mph. At any rate, this will be the most powerful non-M3 of the 3 Series range, and the only one to use a straight-six engine.