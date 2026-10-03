7 Of The Most Powerful Engines You Could Order In A Corvette

For over seven decades now, the Chevrolet Corvette has been one of the most popular go-to cars in America for those seeking performance. Broadly speaking, the recipe has changed very little over those years, with most examples proudly boasting a V8 engine up front, two driven wheels at the back, and two seats in the middle.

Of course, there have been exceptions, such as the Blue Flame-powered C1 models, and the mid-engine, all-wheel-drive, electrified C8 variants, but for the most part, Corvettes have always followed the aforementioned recipe. It's in the details where one differs from the other, though, with various features and optional extras separating a fairly run-of-the-mill example from something genuinely quite special.

Among the more exciting options offered to Corvette buyers, are some high-output engines, and we've pieced this article together as a means of celebrating some of the most powerful. Importantly, this isn't just a list of the most powerful Corvette engines ever, as that would be mostly restricted to just the latest Z06 and ZR1 offerings. Instead, it hones in on genuinely interesting and historically significant releases, such as the aluminum ZL1 of the C3's era, or supercharged LT5 and LS9 lumps, while also purposefully avoiding any electrified variants. Listed from the least to most powerful, these are our picks.