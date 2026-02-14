These Are The Biggest Differences Between The Chevy C8 Corvette Stingray And Z06

The Z06 and Stingray might both be Corvettes, but that doesn't make them identical. Perhaps the biggest difference from a buyer's perspective is that the 2026 C8 Stingray starts from $70,000, which is around $50,000 cheaper than a 2026 Corvette Z06.

That's partly because the two cars have very different engines. Where the C8 Corvette Z06 has a 5.5-liter LT6 naturally-aspirated V8 producing 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, the C8 Stingray's slightly larger 6.2-liter LT2 V8 offers just 490 horses and 465 pound-feet of torque as standard. Opt for the Z51 package (that includes the upgraded sports exhaust system) and the LT2's output jumps to 495 hp and 470 lb-ft. GM reckons the Z06 does 0-60 three-tenths faster than a C8 Stingray.

The LT6's flatplane crank design sets it apart from the Stingray's crossplane V8, giving the Z06 its signature high-pitched whine akin to Euro exotics. The Stingray's exhaust note isn't bad, but it's definitely not as intoxicating as the Corvette Z06's, shall we say. Which brings us to the redline: the Z06 revs to 8,600 RPM, while the Stingray's cutoff sits at 6,500 revs.

Even though both cars share an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, the Z06 has a shorter final drive for quicker response, an additional clutch plate for handling the increased torque, and an upgraded lubrication system for those extra lateral Gs.

GM has also done several chassis tweaks, with the Z06 running a specific suspension tune. You get Magnetic Ride Control as standard on the Z06 (code FE6), but the optional FE7 (part of the Z07 Package) modifies the Mag Ride with track-specific calibrations. As for the Stingray, you get the base FE1, FE2 with Mag Ride, FE3 Z51, and the FE4 Z51 with Mag Ride.