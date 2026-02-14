These Are The Biggest Differences Between The Chevy C8 Corvette Stingray And Z06
The Z06 and Stingray might both be Corvettes, but that doesn't make them identical. Perhaps the biggest difference from a buyer's perspective is that the 2026 C8 Stingray starts from $70,000, which is around $50,000 cheaper than a 2026 Corvette Z06.
That's partly because the two cars have very different engines. Where the C8 Corvette Z06 has a 5.5-liter LT6 naturally-aspirated V8 producing 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, the C8 Stingray's slightly larger 6.2-liter LT2 V8 offers just 490 horses and 465 pound-feet of torque as standard. Opt for the Z51 package (that includes the upgraded sports exhaust system) and the LT2's output jumps to 495 hp and 470 lb-ft. GM reckons the Z06 does 0-60 three-tenths faster than a C8 Stingray.
The LT6's flatplane crank design sets it apart from the Stingray's crossplane V8, giving the Z06 its signature high-pitched whine akin to Euro exotics. The Stingray's exhaust note isn't bad, but it's definitely not as intoxicating as the Corvette Z06's, shall we say. Which brings us to the redline: the Z06 revs to 8,600 RPM, while the Stingray's cutoff sits at 6,500 revs.
Even though both cars share an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, the Z06 has a shorter final drive for quicker response, an additional clutch plate for handling the increased torque, and an upgraded lubrication system for those extra lateral Gs.
GM has also done several chassis tweaks, with the Z06 running a specific suspension tune. You get Magnetic Ride Control as standard on the Z06 (code FE6), but the optional FE7 (part of the Z07 Package) modifies the Mag Ride with track-specific calibrations. As for the Stingray, you get the base FE1, FE2 with Mag Ride, FE3 Z51, and the FE4 Z51 with Mag Ride.
The nitty-gritty
Visually, the Z06 is 3.6 inches wider than the Stingray. The front end features a larger splitter and a redesigned bumper with much bigger openings for cooling. Something else you may or may not have noticed is that the Z06 has three distinct body lines on the front fender, while the Stingray only has two. The Z06's cooling needs are further met with side intake openings, which are much wider than the regular Stingray's. Speaking of which, the side skirts are also different, but unlike the Z06, which comes in either carbon or exposed carbon, GM sells you different rocker options (both material and shape) for the Stingray.
Let's talk wheels, tires, and brakes. As standard, the Z06 gets top-shelf Brembo six-piston up front and four-piston brakes at the rear, with optional carbon-ceramic items. These are 1.2 inches larger than the Stingray's, which are Brembo four-piston steel brakes all around. As for wheels and tires, the C8 gets 245/35 R19 Michelin Pilot Sport All Seasons up front and 305/30 R20 at the rear. With the Z51 package, however, tires get upgraded to the Pilot Sport 4S. On the other hand, the Z06 features the 4S tires as standard in 275/30 R20 and 345/25 R21 spec front and rear, with available Cup 2 Rs. You have a plethora of wheel choices and finishes on the Stingray, but the Z06 only gets three basic designs, with multiple finish options, including carbon-fiber.
Out back, you'll notice the rear bumpers and aero (depending on the option packs) are different. The C8 gets a Stingray logo, while the Z06 gets the Corvette flag on the rear hood/trunk lid. Although both cars get four exhaust outlets, the Z06 features a center-mounted quad-tip design versus the Stingray's two on each side.