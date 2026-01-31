In an age where AI says glue will hold cheese to a pizza, confusing information added to the internet makes it easy to get important details wrong. To be fair, General Motors was reusing engine codes long before the modern era of endless misinformation, but it was still confusing. If you were shopping for parts in the early 2010s for your LS6 V8, you had to specify whether you meant the carbureted big-block 454 from the early 1970s or the 5.7-liter all-aluminum Gen-III small-block used in C5 Corvette Z06s and V1 Cadillac CTS-Vs.

So why did GM do this? There is a real answer, and it comes from Tadge Juechter, executive chief engineer for the Corvette from 2006 to 2024. He was asked this question in 2019 on the Corvette Forum during an "Ask Tadge" feature. User ArmchairArchitect wrote that this code reuse "Makes it very difficult when searching for parts. There are thousands of other possible combinations of 3 characters (or more) to use...why reuse the same engine names?"

Tadge answered that while GM's three-digit RPO (regular production order) codes seem to give vast possible combinations, the codes actually follow strict usage conventions. Brake systems start with J, transmissions start with M, suspensions start with F, and engines start with L. He also wrote, "There are times we will re-use an RPO when we feel like the brand equity conveys the mission of the modern hardware. It gives people a reference of what they are getting when they check the option box. Todays ZR1, also featuring an LT5, is a good example."