8 Of The Rarest Chevy Corvettes – And What They're Worth Today

We've said before that when you get right down to it, the best Corvette is the one you've driven. Corvettes have always been remarkable at delivering on their multi-generational promise: democratizing exotic car performance — and sometimes the looks — in a way that stays within reach of enthusiasts who don't have a hedge fund's worth of commas in their bank account.

Of course, like anything else, Corvettes exist on a spectrum. At one end are the everyday models that might barely get a second glance in traffic. At the other are the rare and obscure variants that might not look wildly special to the uninitiated but will absolutely stop the right crowd in its tracks. Today, we're looking at eight of the rarest Corvettes out there, and what they're worth.

Before we dive in, though, we should acknowledge the elephant in the room. And by "elephant," we of course mean "one astoundingly uncommon Corvette example that survived a year when Chevy didn't offer any Corvettes," even though there's technically no such thing as a 1983 Corvette. Just one pre-production example survived after Chevrolet scrapped the rest, and General Motors still holds onto it today. Since that car isn't hitting the auction block anytime soon, we're focusing instead on historically rare Corvettes you can actually buy — if you've got the cash. And to do that, we'll start at the very beginning.