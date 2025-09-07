Everything You Should Know About The Corvette Blue Flame Six Engine

It might seem strange to think that Chevrolet launched the Corvette with an inline-six, when a V8 model would follow so soon after. However, revisiting the timeline, it does make sense. For starters, the Motorama Corvette displayed in 1953 had garnered so much excitement from the public that it was considered better to launch the car immediately rather than wait for a V8 to be developed. Plus, at the time, the Jaguar XK120 was the fastest street-legal car to be had anywhere in the world, and that sported a hot six too. So why would Chevy figure they had to re-invent the wheel — surely an inline-six would be just as successful in its creation too?

Many other popular sports cars at the time were still making do with just four cylinders, as seen with the MGA, and Triumph's TR2. A six-cylinder engine wasn't just a 'make-do' option for Chevrolet, it was the favored choice for sports cars at the time. Pairing this with a lightweight fiberglass body would have provided the Corvette with enough performance to take on the very best. So there really would have been no reason as to why Chevrolet would have turned away from this option for its sparkling new sports car in the early '50s.