The Difference Between The Corvette Z06 LT6 And ZR1 LT7 V8s

One of the key benefits for the current Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and ZR1 is that they both come standard with a 5.5-liter V8 that can unlock incredible levels of performance. For the Z06, it's a naturally aspirated LT6 engine allowing the street-legal Corvette to deliver 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. If you add the Z07 Performance Pack with its magnetic suspension and Brembo carbon ceramic brakes, you can get a 0-60 mph time of 2.6 seconds. The extreme downforce of the package lowers the top speed of the Z06, but without it, the car sees a maximum velocity of 195 mph.

The ZR1's LT7 goes even further. To be exact, the tale of the tape for the ZR1 starts with 1,064 horses and 828 pound-feet of torque, 2.3-second sprint times, and a top speed of 233 mph – making it the fastest gas-powered production car you can buy for under $1 million. (True, the Corvette ZR1X ups the ante even further by packing 1,250 horses for the ability to run the quarter mile in under 9 seconds, but the extra output comes from electricity via the car's hybrid system. The ZR1X still gets 1,064 of its horsepower from a gas-powered LT7 motor, just like the ZR1.)