Gross, Net, Peak, Continuous: How Engine Horsepower Turned Into Marketing Soup

The word "horsepower" has been used as a marketing tool since the Steam Age. James Watt formalized the term as a way of getting a client's attention for his new steam engine, using "horsepower" to measure — and show off — how much more work it could do, relying on the same amount of fuel, than its top rival at the time: This was especially important since Watt and his partner, Matthew Boulton, were paid based directly on that advantage.

The word played roughly the same role when the modern auto industry got into gear. What better way was there to prove the benefits of a horseless carriage than by comparing its power to that of a horse? By 1903, Winton was advertising that its cars could go like the wind thanks to their 20-horsepower motors, while 1904 ads for the Reliance Motor Car Co. touted 16 horses — "and lots to spare."

But as time went on, a problem developed. While Watt fine-tuned the idea that it took a single horse a minute to lift a weight of 33,000 pounds one foot off the ground, there wasn't a standard way to apply that formula to cars. You could measure the horsepower of the engine alone, but that wouldn't reflect how much was left over for driving after some of the horses were used to run the car's accessories. On the other hand, measuring output with the accessories attached can't give an accurate account of what's in the motor. So unless everyone measures horsepower the same way, which isn't historically the case, your marketing soup contains both apples and oranges.