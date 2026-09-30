5 Pre-Owned Vehicles Bucking The 'Used Cars Are Getting More Expensive' Trend
If you've been getting the overwhelming feeling recently that you're constantly getting less but always paying more, you're not alone or delusional. Shrinkflation abounds these days, and this affordability crisis has hit American used-car lots with particular verve. According to a recent review conducted by iSeeCars, eight out of every nine three-year-old used cars are now selling for over $20,000, and the average price for such a car is sitting at an astounding $32,651. Compare that to the median average annual income in the US of $87,460 for 2025, and it's easy to see why your average car shopper is having a really bad time.
On average, three-year-old used cars have risen in price by as much as 38.2% since 2019, which, as some may remember, was the last full year before the COVID-19 pandemic absolutely borked the used car market (among many, many other things) for the first time this decade. Here we are a few years later, and not much has changed for the better.
However, just because the average price for a gently used car has increased doesn't mean that the price of every used car on the market has gone to the moon and back. There are still a few good deals out there if you know where to look and what to look for. Sure, the days of $20,000 used lease cars are mostly behind us, but some rides are bucking the price-spike trend. Great used options that have experienced less dramatic price increases than their competition, have dropped in price, or are poised to see their prices drop range from the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Subaru Crosstrek to the Chevy Malibu and beyond.
2023 Subaru Crosstrek
While the average used car price has increased by $9,000 since 2019, the price of a 2023 Subaru Crosstrek today is still only about $3,500 higher than a used 2016 Crosstrek would've cost you in 2019, according to iSeeCars. That's an increase of only 16.5% over the last few years and is less than half the average increase across the whole used car market. What makes it even better is that, although there are some issues with older Crosstreks, they still make for excellent daily drivers.
You'll find the non-hybrid 2023 Crosstrek in four different trims plus a Special Edition based on the Premium trim. The base and Premium trim are powered by a 2.0-liter 152-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder boxer engine and come standard with a six-speed manual and all-wheel drive, but they could each be optioned with a continuously variable automatic transmission. They come with cloth upholstery, a 6.5-inch touch screen, and automatic climate control, while the Premium trim has heated front seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.
To get more power out of this used Subie, look for a used Sport or Limited trim, both of which come with a slightly larger 2.5-liter boxer-4 and CVT. These versions produce 182 horsepower and get ritzier accoutrements, including synthetic leather upholstery on the Sport and genuine leather on the Limited. This engine allows the Crosstrek to scoot from 0-60 mph in 7.5 seconds according to Car and Driver's testing, making it plenty fast for comfortable highway merging. In times when gas prices are rising, and cars are about to get less efficient, the Crosstrek is pleasantly economical. Depending on the configuration you find, you can expect to get between 25 mpg with the 2.0-liter boxer-4 and 30 mpg with the larger 2.5-liter paired with the CVT in combined city/highway driving.
2023 Tesla Model X
The last few years have been — let's say — interesting for ol' Tesla. The result is that you can now get some Tesla models for cheaper than ever, but whether you'd want to be caught driving one is another story. It's unique on this list and an oddity among basically every other car on the market in that the average price of a three-year-old Model X has actually dropped over the last seven years — drastically, even.
In 2019, a 2016 Tesla Model X would've run you an average of $75,554, according to the data from iSeeCars. Today, a 2023 Model X runs buyers an average of just $62,689. That nearly $13,000 price drop represents an extraordinary 17% decrease in the average price. There are many potential causes for this nigh-unbelievable loss in value. Tesla's overall brand value has nosedived due to Musk's politics in recent years, and the brand's aging lineup hasn't done much to help the automaker's precarious reputation. By some estimates, Tesla's market valuation has dropped 40% since its peak in 2023.
The state of the Model X may also be to blame for the lineup's depreciation. Between the 2022 and 2025 model years, the Model X received few updates, and its base price decreased. There were two trims for 2023: base and Plaid. Base models feature a 670-hp dual-motor setup and come standard with synthetic leather upholstery, a 17-inch touch screen, ambient interior lighting, heated and ventilated front seats, and 269 EPA-rated miles (or 348 miles in Long Range models). Tri-motor Plaid models have more power, to the tune of 1020 ponies, but they still have a range of about 333 miles. With Tesla retiring the Model X after the 2026 model, it remains to be seen if this EV will continue to plummet.
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5
If you want to be the proud owner of a solid electric SUV and not get suspicious side-eyes from everyone on the street, it's time to look toward the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5. The 2023 model year was the Ioniq 5's second year on the market, so there's less data available for three-year-old Ioniq 5s, but all signs point to this being an excellent value that may only get better going forward. Currently, the national average fair purchase price for a base 2023 Ioniq 5 hovers around $22,000 according to Kelley Blue Book, making it one of the most affordable vehicles on this list.
While there's no 2019 data to compare the Ioniq 5 against, Hyundai is doing its best to make sure that used Ioniq 5s stay affordable by keeping new Ioniq 5s affordable too. For example, in 2025, Hyundai dropped the price of the 2026 Ioniq 5 by almost $10,000 and continued offering a $7,500 cash incentive on 2025 models even after the long-standing EV tax credit was axed by Republicans. Consequently, a new 2027 Hyundai Ioniq 5 starts at just $36,600, compared to $42,785 in 2023.
The Ioniq 5 debuted to much acclaim, and it's only gotten better since then thanks to improved styling, better range estimates, and more features. These upgrades leave the 2023 models all the cheaper. Unfortunately, getting a 2023 Ioniq 5 means you'll need a NACS adapter, as the old models used the CCS charging port. You'll find three trims. The base SE offers a long-range or standard-range battery. Heated front seats, a 12.3-inch touch screen, and traffic-sign recognition are standard. The SEL trim unlocks synthetic leather upholstery and wireless device charging; the range-topping Limited trim gets a surround-view monitor, and all-wheel-drive models have more power.
2023 Volvo XC90
Among the many diverse entries in the luxury SUV market, the 2023 Volvo XC90 is a paragon of hope for those with strained wallets and big dreams. While owning an XC90 hasn't exactly gotten cheaper in the last decade, it hasn't seen the same drastic price hikes as the rest of the market. According to iSeeCars, the average price for a three-year-old XC90 has only increased a merciful 2.8% since the bygone era of 2019, when we were all yet sweet summer children. Back then, you could've expected to pay around $38,710 for a 2016 Volvo XC90, and today you'll be paying to the tune of $39,782. Considering the steep inflation rates of the COVID quarantine years followed by steady inflation rates of about 3% since, the price of an XC90 today is looking pretty sweet.
The 2023 Volvo XC90 is still an impressive machine today. With seats for six or seven, depending on the configuration, the XC90 is a certified people hauler, and it boasts a stylish cabin with plenty of features that still scream "luxury," especially to first-time buyers in the luxury segment. The base trim is equipped with a potent mild-hybrid powertrain that produces a respectable 247 hp and 258 pound-feet of torque. This offers a confident and drama-free driving experience, and the SUV's composed handling is the cherry on top. Inside, you'll find synthetic leather upholstery on the base Core trim, while the Plus trim gets genuine leather upholstery, and the top-tier Ultimate trim gets supple Nappa leather. There are also power-adjustable seats, wireless device charging, a 10-speaker stereo, and automatic climate control with four zones. Watch out for models with 21-inch wheels, which offer an unsettled ride.
2023 Chevrolet Malibu
Ah, the good old Malibu. While this wasn't a particularly impressive sedan for the final few years of its legendary run, it was an affordable cornerstone of the dwindling sedan market, serving as an entry point for budget shoppers. Very few driving enthusiasts will miss the Malibu, but the market is certainly worse off without its balancing presence.
Fortunately, its influence lives on in the used car market, where a three-year-old car costs under $20,000. In fact, you can knock as much as 25% off that number and still probably find a seller willing to work with you. Since 2019, the average three-year-old Malibu price has risen only 7%, from $16,153 to $17,275, according to iSeeCars. That's significantly under the market-wide average of 38.2%, and you'll have a hard time finding any 2023 vehicle cheaper than you'll find a 2023 Malibu.
Driving a Malibu probably isn't anybody's first choice, but that doesn't mean it's a bad one. In an increasingly tumultuous economy, getting a reliable and not-falling-apart daily driver for as cheap as possible is an enterprising choice. The 2023 Malibu will get you a respectable 30 mpg, and with more bad oil news on the daily, that's nothing to shake a stick at. It's not quick, but it's practical, has a comfortable ride, and won't frustrate you with its infotainment system. At the very least, it gets you five functional seats, an 8-inch touch screen, wireless smartphone integration, and a six-speaker stereo. Smooth acceleration is another perk. If you find a good price on a higher trim, you could even walk away with leather upholstery, heated seats, and a Bose stereo. Not too shabby.