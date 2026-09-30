5 Pre-Owned Vehicles Bucking The 'Used Cars Are Getting More Expensive' Trend

If you've been getting the overwhelming feeling recently that you're constantly getting less but always paying more, you're not alone or delusional. Shrinkflation abounds these days, and this affordability crisis has hit American used-car lots with particular verve. According to a recent review conducted by iSeeCars, eight out of every nine three-year-old used cars are now selling for over $20,000, and the average price for such a car is sitting at an astounding $32,651. Compare that to the median average annual income in the US of $87,460 for 2025, and it's easy to see why your average car shopper is having a really bad time.

On average, three-year-old used cars have risen in price by as much as 38.2% since 2019, which, as some may remember, was the last full year before the COVID-19 pandemic absolutely borked the used car market (among many, many other things) for the first time this decade. Here we are a few years later, and not much has changed for the better.

However, just because the average price for a gently used car has increased doesn't mean that the price of every used car on the market has gone to the moon and back. There are still a few good deals out there if you know where to look and what to look for. Sure, the days of $20,000 used lease cars are mostly behind us, but some rides are bucking the price-spike trend. Great used options that have experienced less dramatic price increases than their competition, have dropped in price, or are poised to see their prices drop range from the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Subaru Crosstrek to the Chevy Malibu and beyond.