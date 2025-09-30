2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Solves All My Problems With The Crosstrek
I lived with a 2025 Subaru Crosstrek for a week earlier this year, and came away from the experience with a great admiration for the car. I liked its $30,000 price, I liked the capability provided by its standard all-wheel-drive system, I liked its spacious interior, and I liked the fact that unlike most of its competitors, it felt like a family member rather than another appliance. My biggest complaints were the loud and relatively gutless nature of the gas-only 2.5-liter boxer four-cylinder engine, and the intrusive levels of road noise that made their way into the cabin. Now though, Subaru is bringing a hybrid powertrain back to its subcompact Crosstrek for the third time, and it addresses my few gripes about the standard car.
The Crosstrek is not new to hybridization. In fact, the first-generation XV Crosstrek Hybrid was Subaru's very first hybrid, and the second-gen Crosstrek PHEV was its first plug-in hybrid, but the 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid is the brand's most well-rounded attempt. Where the first-gen model didn't offer much fuel savings over the standard car, and the PHEV Crosstrek had a bulky battery pack that decreased cargo capacity, the 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid addresses those drawbacks. The third time really is the charm.
Full disclosure: The folks at Subaru flew me up to the Pacific Northwest to drive both the 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid and the 2026 Forester Wilderness. They put me up in a swanky spa hotel and a glampground in the Washington forest, and fed me exceptional cuisine for a few days. None of these niceties impact my reviews, though they were very much appreciated.
The particulars
Subaru offers the 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid in two trim levels: Sport Hybrid, which starts out at $35,415 (including a $1,420 destination charge), or Limited Hybrid, which starts at $36,415. That makes the Sport Hybrid about $3,300 pricier than a gas-only Crosstrek Sport, and the Limited Hybrid $2,000 more than a gas-only Crosstrek Limited. All hybridized Crosstreks are EPA rated at a consistent 36 mpg city, highway, and combined. The gas-only Crosstrek is rated at 26 mpg city, 33 highway, and 29 combined, so going for the hybrid will yield a noticeable boost in efficiency, though it still lags behind its primary competitor, the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, which should get 46 mpg city, 39 highway, and 42 combined.
The powertrain is the same as the 2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid. It combines an Atkinson/Miller-cycle 2.5-liter boxer four-cylinder engine with a 1.1-kWh lithium-ion battery and cooling system mounted under the rear floor. It sends 194 horsepower to all four wheels through the same CVT and symmetrical all-wheel-drive system as the gas Crosstrek, unlike its primary competitor the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid that has no physical connection between the front and rear wheels. Subaru says its system delivers more consistent off-roadability than other hybrids, which exclusively use rear-mounted electric motors to drive the rear wheels, though I was not able to test this theory firsthand.
Beyond the powertrain
The Crosstrek Hybrid gets other niceties that make its increased price more palatable, including a standard digital gauge cluster capable of showing native navigation as well as Apple Maps routes, improved sound deadening, a re-tuned suspension, hybrid-exclusive 18-inch wheels meant to look like ice picks, and two hybrid-exclusive paint colors, Sand Dune Pearl and Citron Yellow Pearl. While these updates might not seem too extensive, they elevate the Crosstrek Hybrid's driving experience significantly over the gas-only car, and the extra power makes it feel much livelier.
Every trim level of the Crosstrek Hybrid comes with desirable features as standard, including a 10-way power adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats and exterior mirrors, a windshield wiper de-icer, LED steering-responsive headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather wrapped steering wheel and shifter, dual front and rear USB ports, and a wireless charger. In addition to that nicely configurable 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, you get Subaru's unfortunately slow and outdated 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
It's plenty powerful and pleasantly peppy
I only had a short time behind the wheel of the new Crosstrek Hybrid, but in that time I found the driving experience to be much nicer than the standard Crosstrek. The road noise that I complained about in my Crosstrek Premium review is much less invasive, and the engine noise that I complained about is virtually imperceptible. It's significantly more serene inside the hybrid.
Naturally, bringing electrification into the picture makes it much spunkier to drive despite adding about 300 pounds to the Crosstrek's curb weight (the hybrid comes in at 3,677 pounds).That additional 14 horsepower over the non-hybrid Crosstrek may not sound like much of a boost, but since it comes in the form of electric power it makes the Crosstrek Hybrid feel plenty powerful and pleasantly peppy. It has an EV-only mode, but the small battery means its use case is extremely limited. Thankfully the powertrain is smooth in its operation, even when the gas engine starts up. Much of the technology used in Subaru's hybrid system is taken from Toyota, which is a great thing since Toyota's hybrids are great.
The retuned suspension doesn't feel much different, but that's not a bad thing. It still provides a compliant ride quality that effortlessly soaks up road imperfections just as well as it handles bumps and undulations in light off-roading. Handling isn't playful, but it is competent and confidence inspiring.
The non-adjustable regenerative brakes in the Crosstrek Hybrid are less confidence inspiring, with a gummy pedal feel that takes some getting used to before your right foot can naturally pivot to the wide pedal without requiring mental calculations. Their abilities aren't inhibited; they stop the car just fine, but in my 30-ish minutes behind the wheel, I couldn't familiarize myself with their operation as much as I would have liked.
Competition is stiff
The Crosstrek Hybrid only has two competitors in the subcompact SUV class, the much more fuel-efficient Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, which can be had for nearly $5,000 cheaper than the Subaru, and the Kia Niro which is front-wheel-drive only. The Crosstrek offers significantly more standard features than the Toyota, though, and it feels more upscale to drive and to sit in thanks to its much quieter cabin and more refined-sounding engine. The Crosstrek Hybrid also offers 0.7 inches more ground clearance than Corolla Cross Hybrid at 8.7 inches, and its driveshaft-driven all-wheel-drive system should offer more consistent off-road capabilities. Other vehicles that buyers may cross-shop against the Crosstrek Hybrid include larger compact SUVs like the Honda CR-V Hybrid, Hyundai Tucson Hybrid, and the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, as well as Subaru's own Forester Hybrid.
If you love the Crosstrek, but understandably want more power and a more serene driving experience, the 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid will suit you well. Third time does indeed seem to be the charm, at least as far as the Subaru Crosstrek's hybrid journey goes. The new model is a worthwhile upgrade over the gas-only Crosstrek, if your budget allows.