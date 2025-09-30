2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Solves All My Problems With The Crosstrek

I lived with a 2025 Subaru Crosstrek for a week earlier this year, and came away from the experience with a great admiration for the car. I liked its $30,000 price, I liked the capability provided by its standard all-wheel-drive system, I liked its spacious interior, and I liked the fact that unlike most of its competitors, it felt like a family member rather than another appliance. My biggest complaints were the loud and relatively gutless nature of the gas-only 2.5-liter boxer four-cylinder engine, and the intrusive levels of road noise that made their way into the cabin. Now though, Subaru is bringing a hybrid powertrain back to its subcompact Crosstrek for the third time, and it addresses my few gripes about the standard car.

The Crosstrek is not new to hybridization. In fact, the first-generation XV Crosstrek Hybrid was Subaru's very first hybrid, and the second-gen Crosstrek PHEV was its first plug-in hybrid, but the 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid is the brand's most well-rounded attempt. Where the first-gen model didn't offer much fuel savings over the standard car, and the PHEV Crosstrek had a bulky battery pack that decreased cargo capacity, the 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid addresses those drawbacks. The third time really is the charm.

Full disclosure: The folks at Subaru flew me up to the Pacific Northwest to drive both the 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid and the 2026 Forester Wilderness. They put me up in a swanky spa hotel and a glampground in the Washington forest, and fed me exceptional cuisine for a few days. None of these niceties impact my reviews, though they were very much appreciated.