These Features Still Scream 'Luxury' To Our Readers

It wasn't too long ago that an adjustable suspension was an exclusive luxury feature reserved only for high rollers. These days, you can get a Hyundai Elantra with an adaptive suspension if you check the right box. Yes, I'm talking about the high-performance Elantra N, which you could argue is cheating, but good luck explaining that to 1990s S-Class owner.

Over the last couple of decades, we've seen all sorts of features go mainstream, to the point that it feels like it's becoming increasingly difficult to differentiate luxury and mainstream vehicles. Heck, you can even get massage seats on a new Nissan Murano.

At the same time, Genesis just revealed the new GV90 Neolun, an extra luxurious version of its most luxurious SUV that features swiveling seats and coach doors. With that in mind, last Friday we asked you which features still scream "luxury" to you. For some reason, there weren't a whole lot of votes for passenger screens and voice controls, but let's take a look at some of the most popular responses.