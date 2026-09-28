According To Leaked Pitch, Flock Cameras Were Once Nearly Put In Ubers And Lyfts

No matter how you cut it, Flock cameras are a nightmare. Law enforcement officers have routinely abused these Fourth Amendment-violating, privately owned spy cameras to, among other things, successfully stalk a woman after she changed her identity to escape her abusive cop ex-boyfriend. That's not an isolated incident, either: 17 Georgia cops have been arrested and fired for using Flock cameras to illegally stalk people, and a USA Today report that instigated further arrests identified 240 Flock users who exhibited similarly concerning behavior, though the publication reminds readers that the data covered a mere fraction of Flock searches conducted during the studied period.

Now, imagine a world where Flock also had access to footage from a moving fleet of hundreds of thousands of vehicles. That world was almost a reality, and there's actually no federal law to prevent this from happening in the future. A recently leaked pitch exposed by 404 Media shows that the 100,000-camera-strong spy network that creepy cops love so much was nearly integrated with over 350,000 rideshare and delivery vehicles for services like Uber and Lyft — possibly without their owners' knowledge or consent.

As it stands, Flock Safety's vast network of spy cameras is already so dastardly it would've made Winston Smith stain his britches, but this thankfully unrealized partnership between Flock and Nexar, a dashcam company, would've quadrupled the network's size overnight. That would've meant Flock's automatic license plate readers (ALPRs) — which already get only 29% of plates right in some places — would've had an even vaster well of data to misinterpret and could've gotten even more auto journalists detained for "stealing" their press cars. The reasons this partnership didn't go through aren't fully known, but it's clear how bad it would've been for the average driver.