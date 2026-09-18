GM Is Going All-In On V8s And Diesels As Fuel Prices Soar To Record Levels

General Motors isn't worried about seemingly ever-increasing fuel prices as it forges ahead with revamped diesel and small-block V8 engines for its redesigned Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra, even as the competition leans more heavily into hybrid power plants. The automaker just introduced two new sixth-generation small-blocks: the 5.7-liter L76, which makes 402 horsepower and 428 pound-feet of torque; and the 6.6-liter L78, which puts out up to 481 hp and 501 lb-ft of torque. They'll be offered alongside the TurboMax four-popper and turbocharged Duramax 3.0-liter diesel. All are paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

At a time when diesel breaks records daily, and gas is approaching its 2026 high (and well on its way to breaking its all-time high that was set in 2022), it seems a bit odd that there's no hybrid offering in GM's 1500 series pickups. Hell, the only hybrid GM currently builds is the Corvette, but the company is unbothered. From Automotive News:

For Silverado and Sierra buyers, GM sees its diesel powertrain as having some advantages over a hybrid option, including driving range. The redesigned pickups' Duramax engine allows more than 900 miles of highway driving on a 34-gallon tank.

I should note that a 34 gallon tank of diesel would cost about $220 to fill today, but that's none of my business.

"If you look at the performance and efficiency but also raw performance and range, hybrids really don't do it," [GM President Mark] Reuss said. "It's a bit different adding a hybrid system to an existing powertrain and trying to get the efficiency out of it like that." The Duramax engine for the redesigned Silverado and Sierra is largely identical to the previous generation, with its ratings of 305 hp and 495 pound-feet of torque unchanged. Meanwhile, the returning TurboMax engine has been enhanced, adding 40 hp over the outgoing trucks, to new ratings of 350 hp and 455 pound-feet of torque. The 2.7-liter TurboMax is geared toward customers who use the Silverado or Sierra as a day-to-day vehicle and might not need the towing power of a V-8 or desire the range offered by diesel. [...] The new engines and pickup redesigns come at a critical moment for GM. It needs the profits from its high-margin pickups to compensate for the import tariffs it's paying and the $11 billion in write-downs it took over the past year on investments in electric vehicle manufacturing. [...] "We spent effort and time on EVs, and we will continue to do that. But we never let our foot up off the throttle on our naturally aspirated V-8s or any of our powertrain lineups," said Mark Dickens, GM's executive chief engineer for full-size trucks and SUVs. "Fundamentally, these engines didn't happen overnight. This is years of development that's gone into these engines." The engines were in development before the Trump administration moved to slash fuel economy standards, GM executives said.

CEO Mary Barra says EVs remain GM's "North Star," but with all of this money being poured into big ol' V8s and gas-powered pickup trucks, it's hard to imagine an all-EV future is anything more than a general idea and a nice platitude at this point.